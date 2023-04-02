Half century anniversary for feed firm

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east animal feed nutrition company Norvite has marked its 50th anniversary in business with the planting of 50 trees at its head office near Insch.

The company, which also has three other sites at Oldmeldrum, Aboyne and Ochiltree in Ayrshire, was founded in 1973 by Alistair Pirie, Roy Matheson and Gilbert Reid.

Following a management buyout in 2005, Norvite has become a locally-owned business which has diversified into complete blended feeds, mobile milling, cold pressing oil and retailing to the leisure feed market and on-farm feed supplements.

It now employs 75 members of staff across Scotland and is headed up by managing director Edward Smith, alongside retail and and marketing director Lorna Smith, technical director David McClelland and finance director Claire King.

The planting of 50 broadleaves took place on an area of unused land at Wardhouse and included three oaks to represent Norvite’s funding directors and four oaks for the firm’s current directors.

Aberdeenshire Vice Lord-Lieutenant, Joanna Marchioness, attended the event and planted an additional oak tree to represent the communities Norvite works with and supports.

Lorna Smith of Norvite, said the anniversary event was the ”happiest of occasions” and added that the new woodland will provide a space alongside the Shevock Burn to support the wellbeing of staff.

“Norvite has been embedded within the farming community for five decades so giving back to the environment is a fitting and lasting tribute,” said Mrs Smith.

“Our people are our most valuable resource and we are incredibly privileged to still have some of our original workforce working with us as several have carved out their entire career within the company.

“One of the employees present at the event this week has worked with Norvite for 47 years and another began working with the company at the age of 15 some 20 years ago.”

Mrs Smith said the mixed broadleaf trees will also form part of the Queen’s Green Canopy and includes larch and holly trees.

She added that Norvite had a number of other plans in the pipeline to mark its 50th anniversary