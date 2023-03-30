HebCelt festival: In-demand day tickets go on sale for summer event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Day tickets have gone on sale for this year’s HebCelt which will feature headliners The Proclaimers, Peat and Diesel, and Skerryvore.

Fans can now buy day passes for the Thursday, Friday or Saturday at the event being held from July 12-15 in Stornoway.

The festival enjoyed its highest grossing performance ever last year, bringing in £4.4 million to the island economy.

Advance festival tickets sold out

Early bird tickets for the 2023 HebCelt also sold out in record time.

Local fans, as well as those from Germany, Australia, Canada, the USA and New Zealand snapped up tickets, which were held at 2022 prices.

Festival favourites Skerryvore will headline Thursday’s programme which also includes folk quartet Fara and Scots singer Siobhan Miller.

Peat and Diesel appear on Friday evening, along with the likes of multi-award-winning trio Talisk and Sharon Corr, a founding member of The Corrs.

The Proclaimers will bring the festival to a close on Saturday night, with electronic Celtic fusion outfit Niteworks and Orkney band The Chair also in the final night line-up.

HebCelt festival director Graham MacCallum, said: “Day tickets going on sale is another major milestone on the road to HebCelt 2023 and we know our audiences will be keen to get their hands on these passes.

“We’ve seen day tickets go out the door quickly in recent years and expect 2023 to be no different.

Something for everyone

“With so many brilliant acts to choose from and something on the programme for everyone, we hope punters are feeling spoiled for choice.

“We’re well under way with all of our planning for the summer and we are really looking forward to bringing back another eco-friendly, warm and welcoming event, which places the local community at its heart, back to the castle green in Stornoway.”

HebCelt was crowned Event of the Year for the third time at the MG Alba Scots Trad Music Awards 2022.

It was also recently named one of the top 10 sustainable events in Europe.

