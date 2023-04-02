Caledonian Marts smashes OTM record

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Prime and OTM cattle met a flying trade at Caledonian Marts in Stirling this week when a pedigree Limousin cow sold for £3,850.

The sale, which also included 77 prime cattle and young bulls, saw the 41 OTM cattle set a new centre record of £3,850 or 330p per kg for a 10-year-old Limousin from Robert Graham, Airthrey Kerse, Bridge of Allan.

In total, the OTM cattle cashed in to average 237p per kg.

Prime cattle also sold at extreme rates, with bullocks cashing in to average 315p per kg and heifers levelling at 311p.

Olly Shearman, director of operations at Caledonian Marts, said: “Prime bullocks traded 5p per kg dearer this week and the quality forward has been absolutely tremendous.

“We are seeing increased entries each week but we could easily have sold 120 head on Thursday as there is huge demand round the ringside.”

The prime heifers topped at 350p per kg – trade which Mr Shearman has never witnessed before.

This was paid for an Aberdeen-Angus from Aberdeenshire producers, Alan and Gavin Ross of Ross Brothers, based at Wardhead, Strichen, which sold to R Brown Butchers, Stenhousemuir.

Prime bullocks almost matched that price, selling for 348p per kg for a Limousin from the Taylor family of Easter Ochtermuthill, purchased by T Johnson Butchers, Falkirk.

Further north, in Thainstone, Aberdeen and Northern Marts saw averages break the £3 per kilo barrier in the heifer section.

Bullocks topped at £2,349 for an 880kg Limousin from Messrs Middler, Daies, Wardhouse, while heifers peaked at 335p per kg for a 640kg Limousin from Messrs Thomson, Middleton of Potterton, Potterton.

