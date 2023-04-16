Nairn Show set to welcome Scottish Zwartbles breeders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn Show set to welcome Scottish Zwartbles breeders

The event will take place on Saturday 29 July at Davidson Park, Nairn.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Nairn 2019 champion of champions from the Sharp brothers. Image: Anne MacPherson
The Nairn 2019 champion of champions from the Sharp brothers. Image: Anne MacPherson

Nairn Show is set to host this year’s Scottish National Zwartbles Show at its new showground on the outskirts of the town.

The Nairnshire Farming Society held its first show last year at Davidson Park which lies between the River Nairn and the A939 Grantown-on-Spey road.

It was purchased from Gordon and Margaret Nicolson of Househill Farm, and now means the show is within easy walking distance for town residents, recreating the traditional link with the farming community.

Plans are now underway for this year’s event which will take place on Saturday, July 29 welcome Zwartbles breeders from all over the country.

The section includes 10 classes ahead of the championships and will be judged by Yorkshire breeder, Raymond Heigh of the Brookdene flock, near Lancaster.

Entries will be accepted for MV and non-MV sheep, and will be judged as one class in their respective rings.

There is also two classes for young handlers.

The society has also introduced a new section for Blue Texel sheep and will offer seven classes for the breed.

In the beef cattle section, the overall and group of three classes will be judged by Danny Leslie, from Mosstowie, Elgin, a previous exhibitor of Simmental cattle at the event.

Meanwhile, the sheep section is judged in a points system by the various breed judges.

The premium list will be sent out to potential exhibitors in due course and will be available on the show website and social media channels.

