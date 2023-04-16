Nairn Show set to welcome Scottish Zwartbles breeders

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nairn Show is set to host this year’s Scottish National Zwartbles Show at its new showground on the outskirts of the town.

The Nairnshire Farming Society held its first show last year at Davidson Park which lies between the River Nairn and the A939 Grantown-on-Spey road.

It was purchased from Gordon and Margaret Nicolson of Househill Farm, and now means the show is within easy walking distance for town residents, recreating the traditional link with the farming community.

Plans are now underway for this year’s event which will take place on Saturday, July 29 welcome Zwartbles breeders from all over the country.

The section includes 10 classes ahead of the championships and will be judged by Yorkshire breeder, Raymond Heigh of the Brookdene flock, near Lancaster.

Entries will be accepted for MV and non-MV sheep, and will be judged as one class in their respective rings.

There is also two classes for young handlers.

The society has also introduced a new section for Blue Texel sheep and will offer seven classes for the breed.

In the beef cattle section, the overall and group of three classes will be judged by Danny Leslie, from Mosstowie, Elgin, a previous exhibitor of Simmental cattle at the event.

Meanwhile, the sheep section is judged in a points system by the various breed judges.

The premium list will be sent out to potential exhibitors in due course and will be available on the show website and social media channels.