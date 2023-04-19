Strong show forward at UA Stirling

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

More than 1,000 store cattle sold through United Auctions’ Stirling centre for the annual Perth show and sale held alongside the Young Farmers’ overwintering event.

The judge, Walter Dandie from Learielaw, Broxburn, awarded the champion prize to a 530kg Limousin cross bullock from TA Hamilton, Bridgehouse, which later sold for £1,980.

In reserve was a 464kg Limousin cross heifer from Hugh Dunlop, Holehouse, Ayrshire, which made £1,850.

The Young Farmers’ overwintering competition included 48 calves from members across SAYFC’s east region and was judged by Willie Purdon from Stravenhouse, Lanarkshire.

From the Perthshire District and Fife and Kinross offering, overall champion went to James Taylor from Easter Ochtermuthill, Crieff.

His winner was a January-born, 600kg Limousin cross bullock by Dykebrae, which later sold for £2,080.

The reserve champion went to a January-born, 574kg Charolais cross bullock from Wallace Mackie, The Ross, Madderty.

Bred by Shanry Farms, it sold for £1,920.

In the Lothian and Peebles District’s consignment, overall champion went to a 666kg Limousin cross heifer from Lisa Barr, Leyden.

This one was bred at High Bent Farm and made £2,000.

Reserve champion went to Euan Pettigrew, Faskine, with a 578kg Limousin cross bullock.

Bred by Cloquhat Farm, it realised £2,000.

In total, 564 bullocks averaged 314.77p per kg and 450 heifers levelled at 307.47p per kg.

Bullocks peaked at 428.50p for the champion pen of 467kg Limousin crosses from Holehouse and £2,000 for the same pen, as well as for a 520kg Limousin cross from Ardgate.

The heifers sold to 414.70p per kg for a 434kg Limousin cross from Wester Bonhard and £1,980 for a Charolais cross from Letham.