Strong show forward at UA Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Strong show forward at UA Stirling

United Auctions held its annual Perth show and sale alongside the Young Farmers' overwintering

By Katrina Macarthur
Willie Purdon from Stravenhouse judged the Young Farmers' overwintering.
Willie Purdon from Stravenhouse judged the Young Farmers' overwintering.

More than 1,000 store cattle sold through United Auctions’ Stirling centre for the annual Perth show and sale held alongside the Young Farmers’ overwintering event.

The judge, Walter Dandie from Learielaw, Broxburn, awarded the champion prize to a 530kg Limousin cross bullock from TA Hamilton, Bridgehouse, which later sold for £1,980.

In reserve was a 464kg Limousin cross heifer from Hugh Dunlop, Holehouse, Ayrshire, which made £1,850.

The Young Farmers’ overwintering competition included 48 calves from members across SAYFC’s east region and was judged by Willie Purdon from Stravenhouse, Lanarkshire.

From the Perthshire District and Fife and Kinross offering, overall champion went to James Taylor from Easter Ochtermuthill, Crieff.

His winner was a January-born, 600kg Limousin cross bullock by Dykebrae, which later sold for £2,080.

The reserve champion went to a January-born, 574kg Charolais cross bullock from Wallace Mackie, The Ross, Madderty.

Bred by Shanry Farms, it sold for £1,920.

In the Lothian and Peebles District’s consignment, overall champion went to a 666kg Limousin cross heifer from Lisa Barr, Leyden.

This one was bred at High Bent Farm and made £2,000.

Reserve champion went to Euan Pettigrew, Faskine, with a 578kg Limousin cross bullock.

Bred by Cloquhat Farm, it realised £2,000.

In total, 564 bullocks averaged 314.77p per kg and 450 heifers levelled at 307.47p per kg.

Bullocks peaked at 428.50p for the champion pen of 467kg Limousin crosses from Holehouse and £2,000 for the same pen, as well as for a 520kg Limousin cross from Ardgate.

The heifers sold to 414.70p per kg for a 434kg Limousin cross from Wester Bonhard and £1,980 for a Charolais cross from Letham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

To go with story by Sarah Williamson. farming story announcing John Davidson as NFU chief executive Picture shows; NFUS president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson. N.A. Supplied by NFU Scotland/Stewart Attwood/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Meet the new chief executive of NFU Scotland
GPS on John Deere tractor.
NFU Mutual reveals Agricultural GPS theft statistics
Record prices are being achieved at UK livestock marts. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Livestock values continue to march on
The Nairn 2019 champion of champions from the Sharp brothers. Image: Anne MacPherson
Nairn Show set to welcome Scottish Zwartbles breeders
Ben Taylor-Davies farms Townsend Farm, near Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire
Jane Craigie: Regenerative farming saved farmer
Changes to legislation will require stricter pre-movement testing of cattle, adding extra precautions for animals coming from areas of higher risk of infection.
Tougher restrictions to maintain TB-free status
Forfar Mart is to close following reduced livestock numbers.
Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government
Abbie, Harry, Helen and Murray Brown from Auchmaliddie Mains. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Buchan farming family to host memorial event
The overall sheep champion shown by Archie Knox from Haddo, Fyvie. Image: Jasperimage
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format
Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - lambs for possible Easter pic. Picture shows; lambs in fields near Kilry, 10th April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Lambing season well underway across the country

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shakes hands with defender Mattie Pollock following the Dons' 1-0 win at Ross County on Friday. Image: SNS
Stats show Aberdeen’s defensive improvements under Barry Robson go far deeper than clean sheets…
Toni Nicol admitted stalking a man and threatening to burn down his mother's home. Image: DC Thomson.
Stalker sent victim image of herself carrying out sex act on another man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented