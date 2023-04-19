Meet the new chief executive of NFU Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Meet the new chief executive of NFU Scotland

John Davidson is currently the deputy chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) has appointed John Davidson as its new chief executive.

Mr Davidson, who is the current deputy chief executive of Scotland Food & Drink, will take on his new role from late June this year.

As the farmers’ union’s 11th chief executive since its formation in 1913, he replaces Scott Walker who stepped down from his post last year and joins after a lengthy career in various senior roles across the Scottish Government.

These include private secretary to the former rural affairs cabinet secretary Richard Lochhead, and most recently, head of food and drink at Scottish Government for five years.

He ‘stood out as the ideal candidate’ for NFU Scotland chief executive

Martin Kennedy, NFUS president said: “Following a rigorous recruitment process to find our next chief executive, John stood out as the ideal candidate to lead the organisation into our next chapter.

John Davidson.
New NFU chief executive John Davidson will take on the role from late June.

“His passion, energy, and vision for the organisation and for Scottish agriculture in general was inspiring and his grasp of the big challenges, and indeed opportunities, facing the industry was exceptional.

“John is extremely well connected across the industry and has a tremendous grasp and understanding of government affairs. Above all, he has the personality and leadership skills we need to drive forward the business of NFU Scotland and lead our fantastic team in delivering the best possible outcome for our growing farming and crofting membership.

Bright future for the industry

Upon his new appointment, Mr Davidson said: “I am delighted and honoured to be joining NFU Scotland and leading the organisation at such a critical time for the industry.

NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.

“There are many challenges facing our farmers and crofters, but I genuinely believe the future for the industry is bright and I look forward to working with a very talented and passionate team at NFU Scotland to represent our members’ interests.

“Agriculture is one of the world’s oldest and most important industries and is woven into the fabric of Scotland, making a substantial contribution to our economy, communities, and environment.

“It is absolutely vital that this is understood across all aspects of society, just as it is critical that the industry is given the support and conditions it needs to ensure a vibrant and profitable future with food production at its core. I look forward to working across the industry and beyond to achieve this.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Strong show forward at UA Stirling
GPS on John Deere tractor.
NFU Mutual reveals Agricultural GPS theft statistics
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Livestock values continue to march on
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Nairn Show set to welcome Scottish Zwartbles breeders
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Jane Craigie: Regenerative farming saved farmer
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Tougher restrictions to maintain TB-free status
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Buchan farming family to host memorial event
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Lambing season well underway across the country

Most Read

1
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Fans can roar Caley Thistle to glory, says thrilled chairman Ross Morrison
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
A82 Highland roadworks to result in overnight closures and 23-mile detour for commuters
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Building firm fined over worker's roof fall that caused severe brain injury
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
SNP deputy Shona Robison warns party must 'get its house in order' over finances…
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Sutherland care home closure could force residents to relocate 30 miles
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Amazon delivery driver's £25k cannabis farm smoked out by high energy bills
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Forres Mechanics on the tireless work to upgrade the…
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Residents call for review on 'wasteful' £1.4 million upgrade to Stonehaven Leisure Centre
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
New lease of life for Delgatie Castle Trout Fishery which helps boost mental health
NFU president Martin Kennedy and new chief executive John Davidson.
Aberdeen City Council called £230,000 London-based dispute experts to defend incinerator compensation claims

Editor's Picks

Most Commented