John Deere offers opportunity for next generation

The firm is holding an open day at its training centre near Nottingham.

By Katrina Macarthur
The machinery firm has offered new opportunities for the next generation.
The machinery firm has offered new opportunities for the next generation.

Machinery giant John Deere is looking to recruit the next generation of technicians to work across its agriculture, turf and parts business.

The company, which has been running an apprenticeship programme for 30 years, is holding an open day at its Apprentice Training Centre in May.

It has helped more than 1,200 apprentices qualify through on the job practical learning alongside classroom studies.

The training centre at Upper Saxondale, near Nottingham, opened last year to provide state-of-the-art facilities where apprentices complete their two or three-year course while working within the John Deere dealership network.

“It’s a really exciting time to be part of the agricultural and turf care industries,” said Allan Cochran, John Deere branch training manager.

“It’s a highly technical and innovative sector which means our apprentices get to work with some of the most advanced pieces of kit in the world.

“It’s not just servicing and fixing tractors. If you want to earn while you learn and be part of a huge, global brand with a reputation for ground-breaking innovations, then a John Deere apprenticeship could be the perfect start to your career.”

John Deere and the scheme’s training provider ProVQ, will provide a tour of the training centre on Wednesday May 3 and Thursday May 4.

Those interested in becoming apprentices will have the chance to meet the instructors, see the facilities, learn about the John Deere brand, and hear how their careers can grow with the world’s largest manufacturer of agricultural and groundscare equipment.

Sessions will last up to two hours and will outline what John Deere can offer a prospective apprentice, the journey through the Ag Tech, Turf Tech or Parts Tech programmes, plus the John Deere career path once certified.

The events are free to attend but you must pre-book a session as places are limited.

To book visit jdapprenticeships.eventbrite.co.uk

