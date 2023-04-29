Machinery firm teams up with RSABI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Machinery firm teams up with RSABI

Hamilton Ross Group has announced a year-long fundraising partnership with rural charity RSABI

By Katrina Macarthur
The Hamilton Ross Group is celebrating its 90th anniversary
The Hamilton Ross Group is celebrating its 90th anniversary

Machinery dealer Hamilton Ross Group has announced a year-long fundraising partnership with rural charity RSABI as part of the firm’s 90th anniversary celebrations.

The family-run business stocks machinery across six divisions, including agriculture, groundcare and construction, spread over six depots in the central belt of Scotland, operating under two trading companies, Hamilton Brothers and R&R Machinery.

Leading brands including Massey Ferguson, Valtra and Fendt, along with JCB Agriculture, account for a major part of the company’s agricultural sales.

The firm will be supporting the charity’s work to deliver practical, emotional and financial support to those working in the Scottish agriculture industry, through fundraising and awareness-raising throughout the year.

At the launch of the partnership, a Mental Health First Aid training course was delivered to an initial 12 members of staff from The Hamilton Ross Group, hosted at the R&R Machinery depot in Lanark.

The training is part of a pioneering initiative being rolled out across the industry by RSABI and IED Training Solutions Ltd, an award-winning consultancy founded by former Royal Marines.

Passionate about growing the conversation around mental health, the Group is also sponsoring The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) National Photography Competition, at the Royal Highland Show in June.

This year the competition has RSABI’s #KeepTalking message as its theme, encouraging people in agricultural communities to reach out and reconnect with friends, neighbours, relatives and others who might be feeling isolated.

The hope is this year’s photography competition will help to reduce stigma by encouraging people to think and talk more freely about mental health.

Jamie Gardiner, operations director at the Hamilton Ross Group: “As a family-run business, it’s important that we remain embedded in the local communities, and that our development is sustainable for the future generations to come, and thankfully, the different locations from which we operate allow for a variety of actions to be taken. With more donations planned across the rest of the year, we’re sure that this partnership will be a fruitful one.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Low Glenramskill Farm is an attractive Mull of Kintyre smallholding with sea views
Idyllic smallholding on Mull for sale
The firm will host three sales of heifers with calves in May
Busy month ahead for the livestock team at Thainstone
Mackintosh Farms at Longside near Peterhead were the winner of its 2022 Good Farming Practice award, with the Stronachs from Berryleys in reserve.
RNAS welcomes Good Farming Practice nominations
The Royal Highland Agricultural Society (RHASS) says higher costs have impacted its deficit.
RHASS reports £1.2 million loss due to escalated costs
Lairgandour and Scatraig estate
Highland estate on the market for offers over £6.57m
More than 75% of Britain's seed potato exports comes from Scotland
Seed potato exports to NI to resume in autumn
Skipinnish are set to headline the opening night.
Royal Highland Hoolie: Skipinnish announced as Friday headliner
Rewilding groups held a discussion in parliament.
NFUS chief calls on Hollyrood to reject return of lynx
The ONS revealed a record number of rural workers are off with long-term illnesses.
NFU Mutual urging Farmers to protect themselves
The new committee for the north area at the recent AGM in Inverness.
New SAYFC north region chairman appointed for the next year

Most Read

1
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
2
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
3
Highland Police during patrols.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
4
Aberdeen student Georgia Bland.
Aberdeen student moved car to avoid parking ticket – and got caught drink-driving instead
5
CR0008671 EVENING EXPRESS "Society" magazine - Photo gallery - Revolucion De Cuba, Academy Centre, Belmont Street, May Day event. Picture of (L-R) Laura Junnier, Lauren Moore, Lynsay Scott, Jade Aspden, Leanne Anderson. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 05/05/2019
May Day in Aberdeen: 11 venues to visit to celebrate the event in style
6
The incident happened on Great Northern Road. Image: Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
10-year-old girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on Great Northern Road
7
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
8
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
9
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
10
Some members of the meet-and-greet team who are getting ready to welcome cruise ship passengers to the city. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s meet-and-greet team share their recommendations and love of the city ahead of first…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
'I will miss it': Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for…
CR0042481 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the founder of Nino's Masala, a sauce and paste brand based in Aberdeen Pictured is 28th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Nino Khan produces authentic Indian condiments in Aberdeen - and has done so for…
Dennis Wildgoose admitted trying to dispose of cannabis after he was stopped by police in Ann Street. Image: Google/Facebook.
Man found with £4,000 of cannabis tried to flee after car was pulled over
Loneliness is a growing people - but people are reluctant to talk about it. Photo: Shutterstock.
Talking Point: Do we need to talk about loneliness more?
Sir Peter Bruce with his knighthood
Aberdonian Sir Peter Bruce right at the heart of vital battery research
Cameron Harper, David Carson and Robbie Deas celebrate following Caley Thistle's Scottish Cup semi-final win over Falkirk. Image: SNS
Analysis: Caley Thistle fans daring to dream after Billy Dodds' men write another chapter…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Crombie was found guilty of threatening behaviour and vandalism following domestic incidents Picture shows; Inverness Sheriff Court / Christopher Crombie. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Offshore worker grabbed knife during row with partner
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Manager Karen Mason wants Caley Thistle Women to enjoy closing stretch of SWF Championship…
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Andy Kirk urges Brechin City players not to give up on promotion dream
Brechin's Euan Spark and Spartans' Cammy Russell share a joke. Image: Sportpix.
Brechin City verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Highland League champions suffer late…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented