Busy month ahead for the livestock team at Thainstone

Breeding cattle season will get underway at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ Thainstone Centre next week.

The firm, which is expected to sell around 5,500 store cattle over the next few weeks, will also be accommodating its annual sales of heifers with calves at foot.

John Angus, head of livestock for ANM, said the demand is certainly there for breeding cattle, especially with producers being well rewarded in the store ring.

“We have another strong entry of heifers with calves forward for the three sales in May,” he said.

“Grass growth is slightly ahead of last year, with grazing cattle beginning to now appear in fields throughout the region.”

Mr Angus said that store cattle were still making a great trade, with all classes averaging 302p per kg across the board on Friday April 21.

He said the lighter grazing types increased in value last week.

The first sale of heifers with calves will commence with the annual show and sale on Wednesday May 3 at 10am, judged by William Moir, Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

This sale includes annual consignments from McDonald, Cranna; Morrison, Fairburn; Keith, Auchtygall; Ewing, South Blachrie; and Gordon, Lost.

On the same day, the firm has forward 160 BVD virus free and vaccinated bulling heifers, as well as a multi-breed sale of 30 pedigree bulls.

The next sale of heifers with calves on Tuesday May 9 has attracted a similar number, with annual consignments from Smith, Towiemore; Martyn, Wester Bleaton/Solizarie; and Stoddart, Mill of Inverarity.