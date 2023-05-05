Future stockpersons encouraged to get involved

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Future stockpersons encouraged to get involved

The Youth Development Programme (YDP) workshops run until September

By Katrina Macarthur
The Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society is calling all budding young stockmen and women to sign up for the 2023 Youth Development Programme (YDP)
The Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society is calling all budding young stockmen and women to sign up for the 2023 Youth Development Programme (YDP)

Youngsters are being encouraged by the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society to get involved in the 2023 Youth Development Programme (YDP) workshops.

The events, which are open to young stockmen and women aged eight to 24 years, will run  throughout the UK until the end of September.

Tina Russell, national YDP coordinator, said the programme provides a fantastic opportunity for anybody between the age of eight and 24 to understand more about showing cattle, while allowing them to make friends with likeminded people.

“There’s a number of workshops taking place across all four nations and the hands-on events provide an opportunity to meet and learn from experienced stock people on-farm, in a safe and welcoming environment,” said Ms Russell.

“It’s an action-packed programme which covers a whole host of areas including animal welfare, cattle handling, show and sale preparation, presentations from industry specialists, plus the opportunity to compete at our final.”

Robert Gilchrist, CEO of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society, says the society is really pleased to sponsor this programme which offers so much to people interested in the beef sector.

He said: “The society is passionate about supporting young people in building their knowledge of the beef sector and recognises the role future generations will play; we’re enormously proud to support this initiative.”

He said the scheme is open to all breeders, not just those with Aberdeen-Angus.

“We’d strongly recommend interested young people head along to the workshops as they’ll learn a lot and make friends for life as Nicola, last year’s champion, has done.”

The Society’s latest YDP champion, Nicola Howie from Aberdeenshire, who is extremely passionate about beef production and turning out high-quality Aberdeen-Angus cattle on the family farm, says she has enjoyed attending YDP workshops for the past 13 years.

She said: “It’s fantastic to have been the winner of the 2022 YDP final, however it didn’t happen overnight; I’ve enjoyed attending workshops every year since I was eight-years-old.”

Miss Howie says she has learnt so much from being involved in the YDP and most importantly made lots of new friends.

“The one thing I’d say to people who aren’t sure whether to sign up, is that the friends you make at the workshops and senior conferences are definitely for life,” she said.

“Last year, I participated in many shows all over the country with our cattle and was asked to show for other herds too – the highlight was showing our own bull at the Stirling Bull Sales.”

Miss Howie’s prize for winning the senior YDP final was a £1,500 travel bursary and she plans to travel to the US.

“I’ve always wanted to travel around North America, seeing how they breed and turnout cattle over there,” said added.

“I’ve already got a list of farms to visit and can’t wait to see what opportunities my trip and winning the final will bring for me.”

More information via the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close