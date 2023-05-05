ANM Group updates online bidding platform

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east co-operative ANM Group has launched a ‘greatly enhanced’ version of its Thainstone Online Marketplace platform, providing additional routes to market for agricultural businesses.

The platform offers online trading services in which purchases and sales of livestock and fodder can be made direct from farm to farm, with the assistance of an experienced

fieldsperson at the heart of each transaction.

In recent months, the platform has seen the team sourcing and selling stock throughout the UK, with high herd health and premium health scheme benefits being an integral influential driver during the process.

The listings provide customers looking to trade stock with a variety of information, images and video content to help with their purchases.

Robin Anderson, head of strategic development for the group’s livestock division, said:

“As a co-operative organisation, ANM Group is always looking to innovate and provide exceptional services to members and customers. Making improvements to the Thainstone Online Marketplace ensures we can continue to offer the best possible service available in the sector.

“Thainstone Online provides additional routes to market which can reach out to members and customers throughout the entire country, complementing our existing services whilst widening customer and member access to our professional services.”

Andy Duncan is a livestock fieldsperson with Aberdeen & Northern Marts and heads up trading via the Thainstone Online Marketplace.

He said: “It’s excellent to be involved and oversee private sales through marketplace. The platform works well for farmers for various reasons and different circumstances. Whether it is sourcing stock for one individual or moving livestock on for another, the system works in everyone’s favour. I’d encourage anyone looking to source or move on stock to get in touch with myself to discuss how the service works and how we can help.”

