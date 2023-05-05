Perthshire forest and wind farm on market with £130m price tag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Perthshire forest and wind farm on market with £130m price tag

The forest comprises three forests - Griffin, Ballinloan A and Moness - near Aberfeldy.

By Katrina Macarthur
INVESTMENT: The Griffin Forest Complex and wind farm near Aberfeldy are for sale at offers over £105m.
INVESTMENT: The Griffin Forest Complex and wind farm near Aberfeldy are for sale at offers over £105m.

Three neighbouring forests acquired over a period of 25 years and a wind farm in Perthshire are being brought to the market for offers over £130 million.

The assets, which are for sale through selling agent Savills, total 5,630 hectares and are available as a whole or in two lots, offering an estimated 2 million tonnes of stored carbon in around 5 million trees and 1,800 hectares of open space.

James Adamson, head of forestry investment at Savills, said opportunities of this scale are rare in the UK market.

“Forestry is an exciting and established investment asset class and one of the few that offers proven financial returns with true sustainability credentials,” said Mr Adamson.

“The complementary income from the wind farm and the assets provide an excellent long-term home for capital, with strong income generating potential.”

The forest comprises three forests – Griffin, Ballinloan A and Moness – which form the majority of the Griffin Forest Complex, dominating the hillside south of Aberfeldy.

Location and access are well supported with local timber markets in Dunkeld and Stirling, and there is ready access to the A9, providing access from the forests to a range of timber milling and processing facilities.

The first lot – Griffin Forest, Ballinloan A and Griffin Wind Farm – is being marketed at offers over £105 million.

The forests have around five million trees in total.

Griffin Forest extends to 4,245 hectares and Ballinloan A totals 154 hectares.

This site is predominantly Spruce and the other conifers include areas of Larch, Pine and Fir planted for species diversity.

There is also a small area of veteran Scots Pine around Loch Kennard which dates from pre-1860 and the open area includes lochs which total 45 hectares of open water.

Griffin Wind Farm has been operational since 2012 and has 39 turbines, each with a rated capacity of 2.3MW.

The current term of the wind farm lease extends to 2037.

Meanwhile, the second lot – Moness Forest – has offers over £25 million.

Extending to around 1,389 hectares, the productive timber consists of pure stands of Sitka spruce, with minor components of other conifers providing diversity throughout.

The majority of the current timber crop was planted in the 1980s.

Nick Green, head of energy at Savills, said: “The rent from the wind farm comprises both an uncapped index linked fixed rent and a rent linked to the performance of the wind farm. This attractive predictable income stream balances well with the value created by the biological growth of the forest.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close