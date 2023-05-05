Rural charity appoints new case officer for Highlands and Islands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

After 649 applications, Scottish rural charity has appointed Shirley Hastings as its new case officer for the Highlands and Islands.

The charity, which provides financial, practical, and emotional support to those involved in Scottish agriculture, developed the role in response to growing demand for its services.

Ms Hastings will play a key role in RSABI’s welfare team, delivering a wide range of services and also serving as a member of the team responding to calls to the charity’s 24-hour freephone helpline.

She will also engage with local organisations and stakeholders to increase awareness of the support RSABI offers, while staying closely connected to the issues people in agriculture are facing in the region.

Ms Hastings has a decade of experience working for Police Scotland, including five years serving as a front-line detective constable within the public protection unit and overseeing Fort William’s first Public protection unit.

Her experience of a wide range of welfare issues will be valuable for her role, along with her background in farming, having grown up on a family farm in Dumfries and Galloway.

Upon her appointment, Ms Hastings said: “I have been brought up on a farm myself and having worked with communities in rural areas throughout my career, I am passionate about the success of the agriculture industry and I’m looking forward to assisting RSABI and their vital welfare initiatives.”

Chris McVey, welfare manager at RSABI said calls to the charity’s helpline had increased substantially, with demand for the counselling services having trebled in the past year.