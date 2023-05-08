Flying trade for Limousins at Carlisle

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Confidence in the beef sector resulted in a flying trade for Limousin bulls at Carlisle as the entire sale cashed in to average £9,178 and saw 22 bulls sell with a five-figure price tag.

The sale, conduced by Harrison and Hetherington, met a 71% clearance and topped at 52,000gns for the intermediate and overall champion Craigatoke Seanog, from the Conway family in Northern Ireland.

Selling to the Wood family of Bowland Foods and the Deerhouse herd near Preston, he is by Foxhillfarm Ourbest, out of the Craigatoke Johnny-sired Craigatoke Nicola.

Next best, at 32,000gns, was Blaencwm Sam, from Welsh breeders Dylan and Elen Davies, which sold to Garrowby Farms in Yorkshire.

This December, 2o21-born calf is by Derrygullinanane Kingbull, out of Pabo Nickiminaj.

The senior champion, Ampertaine Superstition, from James McKay and family, Maghera, Northern Ireland, made 27,000gns to the Neale family of the Nealford herd at Launceston, Cornwall.

On the other side of the coin, Garrowby Shipley, made 22,000gns to TW Bell & Son of the Wanthwaite herd near Keswick.

He is by Derrgulliane Kingbull, out of Gunnerfleet Peloche,

From Scotland, Ian Nimmo’s Maraiscote herd topped at 18,000gns for Maraiscote Sooty, by the Irish bred bull, Ernevalley Nigel.

Bred out of a cow by Virginia Andy, he sold to Messrs Lewis of the Einon herd, Llanbydder, Wales.

Bruce Goldie’s herd from Townfoot, Dumfries, topped at 15,000gns for Goldies Salvador, when sold to Andrew Ewing’s Fairywater herd from Annan.

He is by Ampertaine Opportunity, out of the Ampertaine Foreman daughter, Goldies Joyeuse.

Matching that price, was Thoringhurst Truegent, from S Gilleard, Thorne, Doncaster.

This one is by Glenrock Nemo, out of Westpit Highlander daughter, Homebyres Moricty, which sold to A Kennedy, Seggarsdean, Haddington.

Craig and Katreen Malone, from Pitcairn, Fife, paid 14,000gns for Edlerberry Shakespeare from E Blenkhorn and Son, Goole, East Yorkshire.

By the herd’s imported stock sire Jac, he is out of a home-bred cow going back to French lines on both sides.

Tomschoice Samba, from JM and SP Cooper, Dacre, North Yorkshire, made 14,000gs to DWL Roberts, Lisvane, who run the Malthouse herd near Cardiff.

The Goldies also topped at 14,000gns for first prize winner Goldies Santa, which sold to Lockerbie with Messrs Ewart and Son, Dalton.

He is by Goldies Positive, out of the Wilodge LJ daughter, Goldies Olive.

Craig Ridley’s Haltcliffe herd near Wigton, topped at 14,000gns for Haltcliffe Topgun, by Westpit Omaha, which sold to JE Carruthers, Rochester, Newcastle.

He is by Westpit Omaha, out of Haltcliffe Orchird.

Dod McConachie and daughter Suzie, from Lethendry, Grantown-on-Spey, paid 13,000gns for Whinfellpark Sebastien, from the Jenkinsons at Penrith.

He is by Foxhillfarm Jasper, out of a Whinfellpark Lomu-bred daughter, Sebastien.

Stephen and Thomas Illingworth, Glenrock, Lockerbie, topped at 12,000gns for Glenrock Scorpionking, to JC Johnson of the Almande herd, Co Durham.

He is a full brother to the 30,000gns bulls, Goldies Olympia and Owain.

Ian Nimmo was back in the money at 12,000gns when sold to the Duncrahill herd of Messrs Cadzow and Co, Tranent, East Lothian.

This was Maraiscote Tiktok, by Bassingfield Machoman, out of the Goldies Comet daughter, Maraiscote Hazel.

The Glenrock herd also topped at 12,000gns for Glenrock Tigerroll, to D and MA Wilson, Workington, Cumbria, and to 11,000gns for Glenrock Slimshady to WL and JA Forrester, Whitchurch, Shropshire.

Dougie and Lynda Graham, and sons John and James, from Mains of Burnbank, Stirling, paid 10,000gns for Garrowby Solomon, from Garrowby Farms.

He is by Ampertaine Foreman, out of Gunnerfleet Locks, a full sister to Gunnerfleet Lion.

Lomond Sergio from Andrew Orr, Kinross, realised 10,000gns to Messrs Johnson, Shap, Pernrith.