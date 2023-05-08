Flying trade for Limousins at Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Flying trade for Limousins at Carlisle

The 80 Limousin bulls sold to average £9,178

By Katrina Macarthur
Sale topper at 52,000gns was Craigatoke Seanog.
Sale topper at 52,000gns was Craigatoke Seanog.

Confidence in the beef sector resulted in a flying trade for Limousin bulls at Carlisle as the entire sale cashed in to average £9,178 and saw 22 bulls sell with a five-figure price tag.

The sale, conduced by Harrison and Hetherington, met a 71% clearance and topped at 52,000gns for the intermediate and overall champion Craigatoke Seanog, from the Conway family in Northern Ireland.

Selling to the Wood family of Bowland Foods and the Deerhouse herd near Preston, he is by Foxhillfarm Ourbest, out of the Craigatoke Johnny-sired Craigatoke Nicola.

Next best, at 32,000gns, was Blaencwm Sam, from Welsh breeders Dylan and Elen Davies, which sold to Garrowby Farms in Yorkshire.

This December, 2o21-born calf is by Derrygullinanane Kingbull, out of Pabo Nickiminaj.

Second top price at 32,000gns was Blaencwm Sam

The senior champion, Ampertaine Superstition, from James McKay and family, Maghera, Northern Ireland, made 27,000gns to the Neale family of the Nealford herd at Launceston, Cornwall.

On the other side of the coin, Garrowby Shipley, made 22,000gns to TW Bell & Son of the Wanthwaite herd near Keswick.

He is by Derrgulliane Kingbull, out of Gunnerfleet Peloche,

From Scotland, Ian Nimmo’s Maraiscote herd topped at 18,000gns for Maraiscote Sooty, by the Irish bred bull, Ernevalley Nigel.

Bred out of a cow by Virginia Andy, he sold to Messrs Lewis of the Einon herd, Llanbydder, Wales.

Bruce Goldie’s herd from Townfoot, Dumfries, topped at 15,000gns for Goldies Salvador, when sold to Andrew Ewing’s Fairywater herd from Annan.

He is by Ampertaine Opportunity, out of the Ampertaine Foreman daughter, Goldies Joyeuse.

Matching that price, was Thoringhurst Truegent, from S Gilleard, Thorne, Doncaster.

This one is by Glenrock Nemo, out of Westpit Highlander daughter, Homebyres Moricty, which sold to A Kennedy, Seggarsdean, Haddington.

Craig and Katreen Malone, from Pitcairn, Fife, paid 14,000gns for Edlerberry Shakespeare from E Blenkhorn and Son, Goole, East Yorkshire.

By the herd’s imported stock sire Jac, he is out of a home-bred cow going back to French lines on both sides.

Tomschoice Samba, from JM and SP Cooper, Dacre, North Yorkshire, made 14,000gs to DWL Roberts, Lisvane, who run the Malthouse herd near Cardiff.

The Goldies also topped at 14,000gns for first prize winner Goldies Santa, which sold to Lockerbie with Messrs Ewart and Son, Dalton.

He is by Goldies Positive, out of the Wilodge LJ daughter, Goldies Olive.

Ampertaine Superstition sold for 27,000gns

Craig Ridley’s Haltcliffe herd near Wigton, topped at 14,000gns for Haltcliffe Topgun, by Westpit Omaha, which sold to JE Carruthers, Rochester, Newcastle.

He is by Westpit Omaha, out of Haltcliffe Orchird.

Dod McConachie and daughter Suzie, from Lethendry, Grantown-on-Spey, paid 13,000gns for Whinfellpark Sebastien, from the Jenkinsons at Penrith.

He is by Foxhillfarm Jasper, out of a Whinfellpark Lomu-bred daughter, Sebastien.

Stephen and Thomas Illingworth, Glenrock, Lockerbie, topped at 12,000gns for Glenrock Scorpionking, to JC Johnson of the Almande herd, Co Durham.

He is a full brother to the 30,000gns bulls, Goldies Olympia and Owain.

Ian Nimmo was back in the money at 12,000gns when sold to the Duncrahill herd of Messrs Cadzow and Co, Tranent, East Lothian.

This was Maraiscote Tiktok, by Bassingfield Machoman, out of the Goldies Comet daughter, Maraiscote Hazel.

The Glenrock herd also topped at 12,000gns for Glenrock Tigerroll, to D and MA Wilson, Workington, Cumbria, and to 11,000gns for Glenrock Slimshady to WL and JA Forrester, Whitchurch, Shropshire.

Dougie and Lynda Graham, and sons John and James, from Mains of Burnbank, Stirling, paid 10,000gns for Garrowby Solomon, from Garrowby Farms.

He is by Ampertaine Foreman, out of Gunnerfleet Locks, a full sister to Gunnerfleet Lion.

Lomond Sergio from Andrew Orr, Kinross, realised 10,000gns to Messrs Johnson, Shap, Pernrith.

