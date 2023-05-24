Orcadian farmer reaps the benefits of going organic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Orcadian farmer reaps the benefits of going organic

Steven Wylie converted to organic farming in 2013.

By NO BYLINE
Farmer Steven Wylie from Sandwick.
Farmer Steven Wylie from Sandwick.

Ten years after taking the plunge and turning his back on artificial fertilisers and chemical sprays, Steven Wylie hasn’t looked back.

Since he converted to organic farming, Steven, from the organic beef farm, Swartland in Sandwick, has felt the benefits, both in his 300 acres of land and the welfare of his livestock.

Even without the financial incentives available to farmers to begin working organically, Steven insists he would not change his method of farming, in what has evolved into a “low-input, low-cost” system.

He has been accepted for another five-year contract with the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme, extending his organic status, which began in 2013, to 2028 at least.

“Organic farms probably have a bigger chance of doubling their number in Orkney than they do across Scotland,” says Steven, who estimates that there are between 20 to 25 organic-certified farms in the county.

“I’m very sceptical of them [the government] managing to get it doubled by 2026. I think that’s probably unachievable.”

Reflecting on his conversion to organic at the family-run Swartland, it was the level of financial support that first attracted Steven.

Illness had forced his father to sell off most of the herd, leaving Steven with only around 13 cows when he took over its running in 2006.

Converting to organic in 2013 was a no-brainer for Steven, who admits that he had little idea of the new environmental-focused methods he was throwing himself into.

“We applied, and then set into having a big massive ploughing operation here, because it was based on arable acres, and then permanent pasture acres. The payments went from high to low, as the grade of land went down.

“We had a bit of a slow rotation of ploughing, so we set into it and ploughed out somewhere between 150 and 200 acres that year, just to catch the main arable payment.”

It has been a learning curve for Steven, who farms at Swartland along with wife Sharon and two sons, George and Ali.

On those early days, he says: “I found myself ploughing too much, spending an awful lot of money on seed, so we just trialled a lot of fields, leaving them the standard grass, clover, white clover mixtures, and leaving them more long-term. It was certainly a benefit.”

These days, he takes a meticulous and long-term approach to the rotation of his fields, monitoring the age of the fields, and taking regular soil samples for PH levels. This scientific approach helps ensure that growing conditions are at the maximum.

This has resulted in success, maintaining and boosting grass production and crop yields, and, through effective land management, ensuring soil health is supreme.

He also uses a 100 % grass-fed system for his herd, which Steven has grown steadily over the year, now boasting between 60 and 70 calving Aberdeen Angus, Simmental and Limousin cross cows, reared for the store cattle market.

“We’re over 60 now, and still selling 200-300 bales of haylage, and feeding the kye,” says Steven, the fourth generation of Wylie’s to run Swartland, which has been in the family for over 100 years.

Finishing animals and bringing his premium organic beef to the market continues to be an ambition for Steven, but it is a complex process, and one he hopes to develop as time goes on.

Perhaps the biggest beneficiaries of Steven’s organic approach have been the cows themselves.

In the summer, they have the freedom to graze on grass of the highest quality and, in the winter, they are housed in spacious byres on straw-bedded courts and fed on grass silage.

Despite organic products generally being higher in cost, and while straw accounts for one of biggest input costs, Steven says his input costs are a far cry from many of his industry colleagues at a time of exponential rises, including in fertiliser.

And, as a direct result of the financial support by going down the sustainable route, a major and sustained rejuvenation of farm buildings and building of new byres has taken place at Swartland in recent years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks