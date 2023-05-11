Scottish upland sheep scheme payments on schedule

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Payments to hill farmers and crofters under the 2022 Scottish Upland Sheep Support Scheme (SUSSS) have commenced on schedule, according to NFU Scotland.

The scheme, worth more than £7 million annually, provides additional support, on top of the Basic Payment Scheme, to sheep producers who farm in Scotland’s rough grazing areas.

Payments are made on home-bred ewe hoggs that are kept on the holding, which include ‘away winterings’ from December 1 in the year claimed to March 31 the following year.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) understands that in 2022, 1,134 farmers and crofters applied with 115,886 animals claimed resulting in a payment rate per head of £61.25.

Peter Kennedy, less favoured area (LFA) chair for NFUS and a farmer from Argyllshire welcomed the delivery of payments on schedule.

“SUSSS is a vital source of support for more than one thousand hill sheep farmers and crofters and, in a year when every penny counts, they will make the most of this valuable funding stream,” said Mr Kennedy.

“This support is not only important for farmers and crofters producing a fantastic product from some of the toughest farmland, but also to the local communities which see a huge amount of reinvestment from these businesses.”

He added: “It underlines the importance of headage schemes and the value they deliver as we start to transition towards new support arrangements for farmers and crofters in the future.

“Sheep farming plays an integral role in the preservation of our natural landscapes and prosperity of our rural communities, as well as making an important contribution to our national economy.”

The government says it will aim to pay all eligible claims by June 30 following the end of each scheme year.