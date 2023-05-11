Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alan Grant: 3-year degrees would take away some of the best parts of university life in Scotland

The Scottish Conservatives propose shortening university degrees to three years instead of four, but students would lose out.

Traditions like the annual May Dip at the University of St Andrews are a huge part of university life - it's not all about studying (Image: University of St Andrews)
By Alan Grant

Despite the occasional government mishandling and some bad press, a Scottish university education is still worth having.

Our country is full of excellent institutions of higher education, including first-rate universities like Aberdeen and Dundee, and Scotland is rightly proud of its great reputation in learning. Transient debates around “free speech on campus” and so on will come and go, but the benefits of a Scottish degree remain.

It is for this reason that a policy announced at the recent Scottish Tory conference in Glasgow is especially concerning. Education spokesman Stephen Kerr has said that a Conservative government at Holyrood would put an end to the traditional four-year Scottish undergraduate degree and replace it with the three-year format favoured in the rest of the United Kingdom.

While there are arguments in favour of this policy in terms of getting more students through degree programmes and harmonising with the rest of Britain, it would undermine certain key aspects that make a Scottish university education attractive and rewarding.

Taking four years to do what could potentially be done in three may sound like efficiency, but it can also be seen as rushing.

As the holder of a four-year honours degree from the fine University of Stirling myself, the process of having one year to bed in, one further to gain access to honours, and two to complete honours education always felt like a good drumbeat and a natural way to go about studying.

The benefits of that first, slightly less important year cannot be understated.

It allows students, especially those who will be moving to new cities like Aberdeen, Dundee or Inverness, a chance to get to know their new surroundings, without the additional pressures of having to perform academically immediately. This is even more key for those whose new degree programme might not be directly related to the subjects they took in their secondary school years.

It’s worse still if you think about it in terms of cutting off the last year of the degree.

Would shortening the length of university degrees benefit students? (Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson)

I declare my nostalgia up front. I remember the final year of my honours degree as one of the best of my life, and many others who have completed degrees at different Scottish unis agree.

That final year, with a dissertation to do and fewer classes, gives one a more flexible schedule – a chance for one last hurrah of a year to get the undergrad antics out of the system, and time to contemplate a future career or the next academic step.

I can only hope that more than just my very unscientific sample had even half the fun and learned a quarter as much as my friends and I did in our last year at uni.

Fun and freedom are important parts of the university experience

I don’t wish to pour cold water on Mr Kerr or his party for coming up with new and innovative ideas to improve our already excellent education system, goodness knows that never helps.

Proposing ideas that are radically different from the current approach is precisely the job of the opposition, and the Scottish Conservatives are doing just that with this plan. The initiative and desire for change and improvement is welcome, and it ought to be encouraged across Holyrood.

Three-year degrees might manage the ‘university’ bit, but could put our own unique Scottish campus ‘life’ bit at risk

My concern is that by reducing the honours degree to three years, we would accidentally rob students of one of the best years of their lives.

Whether it is that hedonistic, drunken, debauched and raucous first year away from the watchful eyes of mum and dad, or that final year embedded in campus life as a leading member of a sports team, a pillar of a club or society, or a senior member of the staff of the student newspaper or radio station, such as my own, fondly remembered, Air3 Radio – these are two equally important parts of university life.

Three-year degrees might manage the “university” bit, but could put our own unique Scottish campus “life” bit at risk, and that’s too valuable to lose.

Alan Grant is a writer and political commentator. He also works in public relations, public affairs, and communications

