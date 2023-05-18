Fergus Ewing MSP steps in to open Scotland’s Beef Event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fergus Ewing MSP steps in to open Scotland’s Beef Event

Cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon initially accepted the invitation but pulled out last week.

By Katrina Macarthur
Fergus Ewing opened Scotland's Beef Event in 2019 near Oldmeldrum.
Fergus Ewing opened Scotland's Beef Event in 2019 near Oldmeldrum.

Former cabinet secretary for rural economy Fergus Ewing MSP has stepped in last minute to open next month’s Scotland’s Beef Event after the current cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon initially accepted the invitation and then backtracked last week.

The biannual event, due to be held at Dalswinton Estate on Tuesday June 6, is expected to welcome 3,000 farmers from within the beef sector as well as more than 100 trade stands and 18 breed societies.

After confirming her attendance some time ago, event chairman Scott Henderson said it would have been ‘helpful’ to have had cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon present but welcomed Fergus Ewing’s acceptance.

Mr Ewing opened the association’s last Scotland Beef Event in 2019 when it was held at the Milne family’s Bethelnie unit near Oldmeldrum in Aberdeenshire.

“This year feels like a critical moment for the beef sector,” said Mr Henderson.

“We are on the one hand facing the issue of security of food supply, while also tackling the dual crisis of climate change and biodiversity loss. On top of this, the subsidy regime is due to change in 2026. There is a lot to discuss.

“It would have been helpful to have had the cabinet secretary at the event as we do need to work with the government in order to give farmers direction for the future.

“However, Fergus Ewing MSP understands many of the challenges we are facing and we are very grateful to him for agreeing at a short notice to open our farm visit to Dalswinton.”

Mairi Gougeon explains why HPMAs are needed during Scottish Skipper Expo in Aberdeen
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon recently pulled out of the event.

A Scottish government spokesperson said: “The Rural Affairs secretary is no longer able to attend this event due to other diary commitments.

“The cabinet secretary engages regularly with representatives of Scotland’s beef sector and she will be meeting beef farmers and producers at the Royal Highland Show in June, in addition to other local shows over the summer and at Agri Scot later this year.

“Further to that the cabinet secretary will consider any other invites from the Scottish beef industry to engage and listen to their views and experiences.”

One of the highlights of the day will be the Thought Leadership seminars sponsored by Virgin Money.

The seminar programme consists of three sessions – Agricultural Support Beyond 2023, Sustainable Farming in Theory and Sustainable Farming in Practice.

Brian Richardson, head of agriculture at Virgin Money said: “Agriculture and particularly the beef sector is needing to do a lot of thinking in order to understand how they are going to work towards reducing their carbon footprint.

“Virgin Money is delighted to be supporting the Thought Leadership programme at the event. It is through work like this that we will keep Scottish Beef positioned as a world leader.”

Mr Henderson said that the Thought Leadership programme has been developed to help farmers navigate the new world we find ourselves in.

“It takes time to alter a beef herd and it is critical we discuss the best practices in achieving a sustainable future for the sector,” added Mr Henderson.

More details of Scotland’s Beef Event at Dalswinton Estate and the Thought Leadership programme are available on the Scottish Beef Association website.

