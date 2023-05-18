ScotRail announces ‘Inverness Express’ for Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ScotRail announces ‘Inverness Express’ for Scottish Cup final

The train will allow Caley Thistle fans to travel to Glasgow and get back to the Highland capital after it.

By Chris Cromar
ScotRail has announced it will run an “Inverness Express” train to help Caley Thistle fans get to next month’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

The train operator has announced the special service following a change in the kick-off time for the game against Celtic from 3pm to 5.30pm.

The switch has angered fans as there is no regular public transport available back to Inverness after the game finishes.

Now ScotRail has announced a train will leave Inverness at 11.03am on June 3 and go direct to Glasgow Queen Street, arriving at 2.21pm.

The return train will depart at 8.48pm, arriving back in Inverness at 12.02am.

If the game goes to extra time and penalties, the train will leave at 9.30pm.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle fans at Hampden for the Scottish Cup semi-final win against Falkirk. Image: Shutterstock.

Tickets will cost £76.90 return for adults with child fares also available, which also includes the additional train from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida – the station nearest Hampden.

Tickets will go on sale at the travel shop at Inverness Station on Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis. Discount cards and railcards are not valid.

Travel worries

The change in kick-off time, to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, has caused anger amongst fans of Caley Thistle and Celtic as well.

Fans of the Inverness side called the move “ludicrous” and “totally uncaring”, with supporters worried about not being able to get home after the match, while the club’s supporters trust said the move would result in fewer fans attending.

To tackle the transport concerns, Inverness Caley Thistle managed to secure a deal with Citylink and Megabus to arrange “special buses” to and from Hampden – but it will cost fans £50 for a return.

Some fans claimed that the cost was too much, but others praised the club and the bus companies for stepping in to help.

Inverness won the Scottish Cup in 2015.

ScotRail’s head of customer operations, Phil Campbell said: “We’re thrilled to be able to support travelling Inverness fans heading to Hampden to cheer on their team on cup final day by providing a football special service to take them to and from the match.

“The later than normal kick-off time would have left fans with no options to travel home by rail after the final whistle.

“I ask fans to book early to avoid disappointment as we expect demand for tickets on the Inverness Express to be high.”

‘Really stepping up’

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner added: “I am delighted to see ScotRail really stepping up to the plate for Highland football fans on this occasion.

“We have been in very constructive communications with them since May 4, and to see everyone’s efforts come to fruition to give Caley Thistle fans another option to be able to enjoy what will be a fantastic occasion in Glasgow, is what we have all been trying to achieve.

“On behalf of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, we thank them for making the Inverness Express a reality on June 3.”

