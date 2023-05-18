ScotRail announces ‘Inverness Express’ for Scottish Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

ScotRail has announced it will run an “Inverness Express” train to help Caley Thistle fans get to next month’s Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

The train operator has announced the special service following a change in the kick-off time for the game against Celtic from 3pm to 5.30pm.

The switch has angered fans as there is no regular public transport available back to Inverness after the game finishes.

Now ScotRail has announced a train will leave Inverness at 11.03am on June 3 and go direct to Glasgow Queen Street, arriving at 2.21pm.

The return train will depart at 8.48pm, arriving back in Inverness at 12.02am.

If the game goes to extra time and penalties, the train will leave at 9.30pm.

Tickets will cost £76.90 return for adults with child fares also available, which also includes the additional train from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida – the station nearest Hampden.

Tickets will go on sale at the travel shop at Inverness Station on Saturday on a first-come, first-served basis. Discount cards and railcards are not valid.

Travel worries

The change in kick-off time, to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, has caused anger amongst fans of Caley Thistle and Celtic as well.

Fans of the Inverness side called the move “ludicrous” and “totally uncaring”, with supporters worried about not being able to get home after the match, while the club’s supporters trust said the move would result in fewer fans attending.

To tackle the transport concerns, Inverness Caley Thistle managed to secure a deal with Citylink and Megabus to arrange “special buses” to and from Hampden – but it will cost fans £50 for a return.

Some fans claimed that the cost was too much, but others praised the club and the bus companies for stepping in to help.

ScotRail’s head of customer operations, Phil Campbell said: “We’re thrilled to be able to support travelling Inverness fans heading to Hampden to cheer on their team on cup final day by providing a football special service to take them to and from the match.

“The later than normal kick-off time would have left fans with no options to travel home by rail after the final whistle.

“I ask fans to book early to avoid disappointment as we expect demand for tickets on the Inverness Express to be high.”

‘Really stepping up’

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chief executive Scot Gardiner added: “I am delighted to see ScotRail really stepping up to the plate for Highland football fans on this occasion.

“We have been in very constructive communications with them since May 4, and to see everyone’s efforts come to fruition to give Caley Thistle fans another option to be able to enjoy what will be a fantastic occasion in Glasgow, is what we have all been trying to achieve.

“On behalf of Inverness Caledonian Thistle, we thank them for making the Inverness Express a reality on June 3.”