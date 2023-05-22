Inverurie farm to host the first of Monitor Farms summer meetings

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Next month will see open meetings at the three north area monitor farms in Aberdeenshire and Strathspey.

The meetings will feature a range of speakers and topics, with the farming families updating visitors on their progress since starting the programme and discussing what changes can be made to improve farm profitability and sustainability.

On Friday June 2 from 2pm to 5.30pm, visitors will be able to view and discuss low input grassland management at the Banff and Buchan Monitor Farm run by Bruce Irvine.

Bruce and family farm 265 hectares with cereals, sheep and cattle, and believes the three enterprises are as important as each other, with livestock providing fertility for the arable side.

Tim Geraghty from SRUC will be there to discuss breeding stock, alongside Alison Taylor from Buchan Vets, discussing bull health and Adrian James of AHDB on mechanical weed control and cover crops.

Malcolm Smith and family from Auchernack Farm, Grantown-on-Spey, will welcome visitors on Thursday June 8 from 5pm to 8.3opm.

Situated in the Strathspey Valley, the 325 hectare unit is home to 140 suckler cows and 120 store cattle.

The family will discuss nutrient management, while Jane Thomson from Shearwell will talk about cattle EID and handling, and Nikki Yoxall, Pasture for Life, will speak about how to improve biodiversity on an upland farm.

Following the meeting, visitors are invited to take part in a stockjudging competition, with entry fees going to RHET.

When and where is the first Monitor Farms meeting?

The Deeside Monitor Farm, run by Duncan and Claire Morrison, will host its open meeting on Saturday June 17 from 2pm at Upper Ingliston Farm, Inverurie.

Visitors will be able to discuss the benefits of mixed species swards and the purpose of grass measurement with grassland specialist, farmer and podcaster Michael Blanche.

Duncan will speak about breeding stock selection, while James Hardie from Agrisolutions will talk about the challenges and benefits of choosing and establishing a brassica crop.

Rachael Robertson from Woodside Vets will focus on making the right bull choice.

In total, the Morrisons farm 226 hectares, running 220 suckler cows of which 120 are owned alongside the 100 Stabilisers which are leased.

For all meetings, visitors are asked to come with clean cars, footwear and clothing for biosecurity reasons, and to car share wherever possible to help with limited parking.

For more information, visit The Monitor Farms website, or contact regional adviser Peter Beattie at pbeattie@qmscotland.co.uk or call 07769 366614.