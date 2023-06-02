‘Damaging’ southern hemisphere trade deals go live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

‘Damaging’ southern hemisphere trade deals go live

NFUS Martin Kennedy says the UK government has failed farmers.

By Katrina Macarthur
It's likely that UK farmers will suffer as more Australian and New Zealand produce becomes available.
It's likely that UK farmers will suffer as more Australian and New Zealand produce becomes available.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy has slammed the UK government for failing to protect Scottish farming interests after its free trade agreements (FTA) with Australia and New Zealand kicked into force at midnight.

While UK consumers may well be looking forward to cheaper prices for firm favourites on the supermarket shelves, it is highly likely that UK farmers will suffer as more Australian and New Zealand produce becomes available.

Mr Kennedy described the UK government’s track record on the two southern hemisphere nations free trade agreements as “one of failure”.

He said: “Both of these FTAs were negotiated in 2021 without the interests of primary producers in mind but with politically-driven haste in the wake of the UK’s departure from the EU.

“The UK government failed to protect Scottish farming interests, failed to properly engage with stakeholders and failed to provide parliament with proper scrutiny on such deals once agreed.”

Martin Kennedy is NFUS president.

He also accused the government of using agricultural interests and access to the industry’s food and drink sector as ”cheap bargaining chips” to secure what it seen as a more lucrative market access for other sectors.

“There was little or nothing in these damaging trade deals for Scottish food or farming, a fact that former Defra Secretary of State George Eustice recently recognised,” he said.

“NFUS has consistently highlighted the clear lack of meaningful safeguards to protect domestic food security, in addition to the cumulative impacts for particular sectors such as beef, lamb and dairy posed by two giants of global agri-food trade.

“Fast forward to the ‘Farm to Fork’ summit hosted at Downing Street on May 16 and the rhetoric of ‘putting agriculture up front’ and ‘protecting sensitive sectors’ in the context of any new FTAs.

“For NFUS, these commitments are certainly welcome, but in the case of Australia and New Zealand, they ring hollow and the horse has now bolted.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Rose Nash is a rural surveyor with Galbraith.
Scottish beef event returns with sustainability to the fore
The three main challenges that can hold back growth rate at this stage are feed quality and quantity, gut worms and trace elements.
Overcoming the challenges which hold back lamb growth
The new plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.
Yara set to build new global plant
ear tag problems
New survey to record livestock ear tag experiences
The impact of forestry is in focus at EU.
Richard Wright: MSPs appose 'green' move to curb farming
LG Redwald has shown consistently high yield potential in both internal and external trials across regions and difficult growing seasons.
LG Redwald sets a new standard for high yielding wheats
Pandemic puppy owners were more likely to be first-time dog owners that may be unaware of the risk to livestock from dogs says NSA.
'Pandemic puppies' result of increased sheep worrying cases
The vertical farm tower was built to grow alternative crops throughout the year and secure income year-round for the farm.
Aberdeenshire farm grows upwards to fill a fallow time of year 
Prices for new season lambs have been making around 350p per kg liveweight in mid-May,
Firm start to new season lambs
A North East MSP wants to massively reform land ownership. Image: Shutterstock.
North-east MSP's bid for crackdown on land owners - here’s how it could work