Yara set to build new global plant

The new plant will be one of the largest in the world for speciality crop nutrition products and biostimulants

By Katrina Macarthur
The new plant is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

Fertiliser giant Yara International is set to build a new global production plant for speciality crop nutrition products and biostimulants in Yorkshire.

The new plant will be one of the largest in the world for these products and will allow Yara to double the capacity of its YaraVita products.

It is expected to be operational by the end of 2025 and virtually all the output from the plant will be exported to markets around the world.

“Our specialty crop nutrition products help farmers increase yields and quality without increasing land use,” said Mónica Andrés Enríquez, executive vice Ppesident for Europe at Yara International.

“That not only benefits farmers but is also good for the planet. It’s no wonder that this market is growing exponentially. Amid today’s food security and climate change challenges, it’s more important than ever to feed the world with nutritious food while also protecting the planet.”

The market for global specialty fertilisers is projected to grow at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% between 2022 and 2027, according to MarketsandMarkets.

The CAGR for biostimulants is growing at an even higher rate – more than 12% – DunhamTrimmer estimates, referring to the period from 2018 to 2030.

Specialty nutrients provided by foliar fertilisers (applied to the leaf or fruit) are just as vital for crop growth and quality as nutrients applied to the soil via traditional mineral fertilizers. B

iostimulants for plants are just like taking vitamins for humans. This helps the plants adapt better to climate change and improve nutrient use efficiency.

“If one nutrient is lacking or under stress, crop growth, yield and quality can be reduced,” said Rejane Souza of Global Innovation at Yara International.

“Specialty crop nutrition products are complementary to traditional mineral fertilizers and are crucial for achieving balanced crop nutrition.

“Although only needed in small amounts, they can make a big difference for farmers and are critical to ensure a lower carbon footprint for food production by increasing yield per unit of land.”

Around 3,000 trials have been conducted to test the quality of YaraVita products.

The trials have resulted in higher yields, typically increasing by 3% to 8% and as much as 30%.

Higher yields and improved crop quality increase farmers’ profitability and return on investment.

Yara is a global leader in specialty crop nutrition products and one of the biggest producers in Europe.

The company has more than 50 years of agronomic expertise in foliar nutrients and biostimulants and more than 100 years of agronomic knowledge in crops and soils. T

his extensive knowledge enables Yara to offer a comprehensive range of crop nutrition solutions combined with agronomic advice and digital tools.

