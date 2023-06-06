Finale event for Joe Watson raises record-breaking £22,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finale event for Joe Watson raises record-breaking £22,000

The event was held at the Brown family's Auchmaliddie Mains near Maud.

By Katrina Macarthur
The Brown family of Auchmaliddie Mains Farm, were presented with the Scotch Beef Farm of the Year award. Picture by Darryl Benns/DC Thomson.
The Brown family of Auchmaliddie Mains Farm, were presented with the Scotch Beef Farm of the Year award. Picture by Darryl Benns/DC Thomson.

More than £22,000 has been raised for two local charities after almost 700 people flocked to Auchmaliddie Mains near Maud to remember the Press & Journal’s late farming editor Joe Watson.

Since Mr Watson passed away in 2014, NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) north-east region has organised nine testimonial events at various farms throughout the region’s NFUS branches.

Thousands of pounds has been raised for a number of charities over the years, with last week’s record-breaking amount being donated to a new north-east mental health charity and Fraserburgh Hospital’s Brucklay Ward.

A £2,000 donation will be made to the Brucklay Ward to show gratitude for the support they provided during Harry Brown Snr’s final months in their care, while the balance will be used to fund NFUS’ new north-east mental health peer support group.

The evening included stockjudging.

This new charity will be open not just to NFUS members but to non-members and anyone involved with agriculture.

Lorna Paterson, NFUS north-east regional manager hopes to launch the new charity at this year’s Turriff Show.

“We want to help bridge the gap between initial conversation and potentially reaching out for formal help from RSABI,” said Ms Paterson.

“This charitable group will be managed by ourselves, championed by long-standing mental health guru Kevin Gilbert, and others. It will be a free service for our farmers as well as anyone else employed within the industry and will provide a safe place to allow discussion about anything for anyone seeking some basic moral support or possibly in helping decide whether they wish to seek and access more formal support from RSABI for example.

“We are finding that the impact of poor mental well-being is a key challenge for numerous people nowadays and we do feel that it could be beneficial to offer a local, confidential and like-minded support mechanism in order to share conversations and help unburden those who are struggling.”

A large crowd gathered for the auction and raffle.

The evening was opened by Drew Wilson, chairman of the New Deer branch, and Iain Taylor, chairman of the Turriff branch, who both welcomed members and non-members to the event.

Mr Wilson highlighted the top class stock on show at Auchmaliddie Mains and recalled on the Brown family being regular sale leaders at the large prime cattle sales held in Maud mart every week.

The evening included a stockjudging of six classes featuring commercial cattle and sheep, along with a raffle and auction which attracted a number of top lots from local businesses.

Sally Glennie, a farmer’s daughter from Keig and a member of Vale of Alford Young Farmers, won the Joe Watson Perpetual Trophy for the overall stockjudging winner.

Hundreds of people took part in the stockjudging which featured top-quality livestock.

In the auction – conducted by Scott Chapman of Aberdeen & Northern Marts and James Scott of Untied Auctions – prices peaked at £1,300 for two Manchester United tickets, while a feed bunker provided by A&W Elphinstone realised £1,200.

A cottage break supplied by ANM Group made £1,200 and one week’s hire of a 7 series Fendt tractor Ross Agri was knocked down for £1,000.

Stockjudging

Adult – 1, George Pirie (273); 2, Brian Troup (270); David Hay (269). Young Farmers – 1, Sally Glennie (281); 2, Scott Dey (268); 3, Ellen Glennie (266). Under 12s – 1, Logan Pirie (251); 2, Lucy Anderson (249); 3, Emma Brown (244). Overall – 1, Sally Glennie; 2, George Pirie; 3, Brian Troup. Guess the combined weight of prime bullocks – 1, June Will, Insch; 2, Irene Stephen, Stuartfield; 3, Eddie Hosie, Fyvie.

