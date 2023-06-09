Countdown on for Valais Blacknose event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Preparations are underway for the popular Blacknose Beauties national show and sale of Valais Blacknose sheep in August.

The event, due to take place at Borderway Mart in Carlisle on Friday 18 and Saturday 19, is expected to attract enthusiasts from across the world.

Last year, 83 sheep went under the hammer with Peak District breeders Heather and Julian Adams’s shearling ram Deepdale Impact topping the sale at 6,500gns.

The two-day event will include the grading of sheep, carried out by certified UK grading judges using an adopted points system from Valais, Switzerland.

Cammy Wilson from The Sheep Game will demonstrate the task of shearing Valais Blacknose sheep in full fleece.

The society’s membership now exceeds 800, with over 9,000 registered live Valais Blacknose sheep in the UK.

Valais Blacknose Society chairman Raymond Irvine from Tomintoul said: “Blacknose Beauties 2023 will be our biggest event to date. With the increasing popularity of the breed, we are anticipating strong competition and an exciting sale.”