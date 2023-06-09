12 swimming pools to visit across the north and north-east – including Stonehaven Open Air Pool

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Make a splash this summer and head out to one of the many fabulous swimming pools across the north and north-east. While there are a range of indoor pools to enjoy, there are also fantastic outdoor pools to explore as well.

Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool

An outdoor pool in the north-east might not sound entirely appealing at first, but the water is heated, which is always a bonus even with indoor pools. And a paddling pool, installed in 2021, tends to be a hit for youngsters and their parents, as does the Splash Cafe which serves a range of refreshments from hot food to home-bakes.

Activities at the pool, which recently reopened for the summer, include lane swimming, moonlight swims (during peak season only, aqua zumba and inflatables with live music playing on Saturdays from 3pm-4pm.

Dingwall Leisure Centre

Dingwall Leisure Centre is a fantastic summer venue to take the family out to. Sports such as volleyball, indoor hockey, basketball, badminton and indoor football are offered in the Games Hall. While the spacious swimming pool is a great place to do laps or cool off.

Aberdeen Aquatics Centre

This 50-metre Olympic standard pool can be found as part of the Aberdeen Sports Village complex. The Aquatic Centre opened in 2014 with two swimming pools: one at 50-metres and another at 25-metres with diving boards of up to 10 metres.

Other facilities include a sauna, steam room, exercise studio and a cafe to wind down after a hard graft at the gym.

Bridge of Don Swimming Pool

Though the 25-metre swimming pool serves students at Bridge of Don Academy, it is open to the wider public during a selection of public sessions.

A range of services are offered here with accessible swimming sessions, a strong swimming lesson programme for those who are eager to build up their confidence. There is also aquatics classes, and the pool is also the home of the Bridge of Don Amateur Swimming Club.

North Baths

Originally opened in 1904, the North Baths, just outside Wick Harbour has been a popular swimming destination for locals and tourists. The outdoor baths expand across 200×90 feet, split into two with the shallow end near the entrance for youngsters and beginners.

It is also cared for by a team of dedicated volunteers – Friends of the North Baths – who take the time to clean up the area and keep it presentable for visitors.

Inverness Leisure Centre

Inverness Leisure Centre prides itself on having two reasonably large swimming pools – a competition pool and a leisure pool – to accommodate guests of all skillsets and abilities. There’s also an outdoor pool, wave pool, several flume rides, a spa bath and toddler pool to choose from.

Sutherland Swimming Pool Complex

Golspie’s Sutherland Swimming Pool Complex comes with a sauna and steam room, gym and pool, but offers a range of services from aquaerobics to canoeing lessons.

The pool itself is 23-metres with a depth of 0.8-metre to 1.8-metres, so it’s an excellent facility for families as well as skilled swimmers looking to challenge themselves.

Get Active @ Northfield

The newly-refurbished £4.8million sport facility officially opened last November and has been a hit with the community. It now features a 25-metre swimming pool with six lanes, a 40-station gym and a studio with fitness classes for all ages and abilities.

Specialised classes are available for each and every guest, including older adults and swimming lessons are offered to babies, children and adults.

Craig MacLean Leisure Centre

The Grantown-on-Spey-based leisure centre is home to the Grantown Swim Club and hosts its own swimming lessons every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4pm-7pm. Meanwhile, public swim sessions are held early mornings, lunchtime, during evenings and weekends. Private lessons are offered on a Wednesday.

Tullos Swimming Pool

The Tullos Swimming Pool has both a 25-metre pool and smaller learner pool for youngsters to enjoy with their families. This facility has shallower areas to splash around in – ideal for beginners.

Lochbroom Leisure Centre

Both adults and children can have a whale of a time at Lochbroom Leisure Centre. The facility boasts a baby pool area as well as hosting regular lane swim sessions throughout the week.

In addition to the pool, the centre has multi-purpose outdoor courts for tennis and netball, a fitness suite and sports hub, and holds soft place classes for little ones.

The Trinkie

The Trinkie in Wick is a natural sea water pool and was created from part of a quarry. Swimmers have been venturing out here for more than 70 years for a dive. Throughout the summer, the area is often frequented by visitors settling down for a family picnic nearby.