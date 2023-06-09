12 swimming pools to visit across the north and north-east – including Stonehaven Open Air Pool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12 swimming pools to visit across the north and north-east – including Stonehaven Open Air Pool

Check out these fantastic swimming pools - both indoor and outdoor.

By Jenna Scott
Get Active @ Northfield has been a hit with locals. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Get Active @ Northfield has been a hit with locals. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Make a splash this summer and head out to one of the many fabulous swimming pools across the north and north-east. While there are a range of indoor pools to enjoy, there are also fantastic outdoor pools to explore as well.

Stonehaven Open Air Swimming Pool

Stonehaven Open Air Pool
Stonehaven Open Air Pool is a perfect place to cool down over summer. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

An outdoor pool in the north-east might not sound entirely appealing at first, but the water is heated, which is always a bonus even with indoor pools. And a paddling pool, installed in 2021, tends to be a hit for youngsters and their parents, as does the Splash Cafe which serves a range of refreshments from hot food to home-bakes.

Activities at the pool, which recently reopened for the summer, include lane swimming, moonlight swims (during peak season only, aqua zumba and inflatables with live music playing on Saturdays from 3pm-4pm.

Dingwall Leisure Centre

The Dingwall Leisure Centre
The Dingwall Leisure Centre is one of the many HighLife Highland pools. Pictured is chief executive, Steve Walsh. Image: Paul Campbell.

Dingwall Leisure Centre is a fantastic summer venue to take the family out to. Sports such as volleyball, indoor hockey, basketball, badminton and indoor football are offered in the Games Hall. While the spacious swimming pool is a great place to do laps or cool off.

Aberdeen Aquatics Centre

Aberdeen Sports Village
The Scottish Diving Championships have taken place here. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

This 50-metre Olympic standard pool can be found as part of the Aberdeen Sports Village complex. The Aquatic Centre opened in 2014 with two swimming pools: one at 50-metres and another at 25-metres with diving boards of up to 10 metres.

Other facilities include a sauna, steam room, exercise studio and a cafe to wind down after a hard graft at the gym.

Bridge of Don Swimming Pool

Bridge of Don pool
Aberdeen Canoe Water Polo team training at Bridge Of Don Swimming Pool. Image: Paul Glendell.

Though the 25-metre swimming pool serves students at Bridge of Don Academy, it is open to the wider public during a selection of public sessions.

A range of services are offered here with accessible swimming sessions, a strong swimming lesson programme for those who are eager to build up their confidence. There is also aquatics classes, and the pool is also the home of the Bridge of Don Amateur Swimming Club.

North Baths

Lots of volunteer-led projects have taken place here. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media.

Originally opened in 1904, the North Baths, just outside Wick Harbour has been a popular swimming destination for locals and tourists. The outdoor baths expand across 200×90 feet, split into two with the shallow end near the entrance for youngsters and beginners.

It is also cared for by a team of dedicated volunteers – Friends of the North Baths – who take the time to clean up the area and keep it presentable for visitors.

Inverness Leisure Centre

Flumes, climbing walls a spa can all be on the agenda. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Inverness Leisure Centre prides itself on having two reasonably large swimming pools – a competition pool and a leisure pool – to accommodate guests of all skillsets and abilities. There’s also an outdoor pool, wave pool, several flume rides, a spa bath and toddler pool to choose from.

Sutherland Swimming Pool Complex

Get those aquaerobics in. Image: Shutterstock

Golspie’s Sutherland Swimming Pool Complex comes with a sauna and steam room, gym and pool, but offers a range of services from aquaerobics to canoeing lessons.

The pool itself is 23-metres with a depth of 0.8-metre to 1.8-metres, so it’s an excellent facility for families as well as skilled swimmers looking to challenge themselves.

Get Active @ Northfield

Northfield Swimming Pool has undergone a major refurb. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

The newly-refurbished £4.8million sport facility officially opened last November and has been a hit with the community. It now features a 25-metre swimming pool with six lanes, a 40-station gym and a studio with fitness classes for all ages and abilities.

Specialised classes are available for each and every guest, including older adults and swimming lessons are offered to babies, children and adults.

Craig MacLean Leisure Centre

Private or public sessions are available. Image: Shutterstock.

The Grantown-on-Spey-based leisure centre is home to the Grantown Swim Club and hosts its own swimming lessons every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4pm-7pm. Meanwhile, public swim sessions are held early mornings, lunchtime, during evenings and weekends. Private lessons are offered on a Wednesday.

Tullos Swimming Pool

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards Young Coach of the Year nominee, Shelley Milne pictured at Tullos Swimming Pool. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The Tullos Swimming Pool has both a 25-metre pool and smaller learner pool for youngsters to enjoy with their families. This facility has shallower areas to splash around in –  ideal for beginners.

Lochbroom Leisure Centre

Learn to swim at Lochbroom. Image: Shutterstock

Both adults and children can have a whale of a time at Lochbroom Leisure Centre. The facility boasts a baby pool area as well as hosting regular lane swim sessions throughout the week.

In addition to the pool, the centre has multi-purpose outdoor courts for tennis and netball, a fitness suite and sports hub, and holds soft place classes for little ones.

The Trinkie

The Trinkie outdoor swimming pool is filled from the North Sea. Image: Shutterstock.

The Trinkie in Wick is a natural sea water pool and was created from part of a quarry. Swimmers have been venturing out here for more than 70 years for a dive. Throughout the summer, the area is often frequented by visitors settling down for a family picnic nearby.

