Emergency authorisation for cobalt in place from July 15 to July 2026

By Katrina Macarthur
Farmers have been granted an emergency authorisation from the Scottish Government for the inclusion of cobalt salts in livestock feed.

NFU Scotland (NFUS) wrote to the Scottish Government to underline the importance of cobalt to the livestock sector, highlighting the animal health and welfare implications if cobalt was not authorised for use.

As a result, the government has granted an emergency authorisation which comes into force from June 30, with the emergency authorisation period commencing on July 15 and expiring in July 2026.

NFUS livestock policy manager Lisa Hislop said that cobalt supplementation is essential to the livestock industry, in particular the sheep sector.

“Cobalt is a vital element for healthy animals and deficiency can result in debilitation, anaemia, emaciation and stunted growth,” she said.

“With 63% of Scotland’s land at high risk of cobalt deficiency, it is estimated that 75% of Scottish lambs and 40% of breeding ewes are regularly given cobalt.

“The potential loss of the use of cobalt in July this year would have coincided with the peak demand for cobalt supplementation in spring born lambs grazing hill pasture.”

It is estimated that almost two-thirds of Scotland’s land is at high risk of cobalt deficiency, making cobalt supplementation particularly significant for the health of Scotland’s sheep flock.

