Hill farm becomes hi-tech climate hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Hill farm becomes hi-tech climate hub

The Climate Innovation Hub has been set up at The James Hutton Institute's 1,000 hectare Glensaugh research farm.

By Katrina Macarthur
Undo is working on crushed basalt spreading.
Undo is working on crushed basalt spreading.

A remote Scottish hill farm in Aberdeenshire has become home to a new innovation hub to be used as a test bed for climate and nature solutions by farmers and land managers.

The Climate Innovation Hub has been set up at The James Hutton Institute’s 1,000 hectare Glensaugh research farm near Laurencekirk.

Through the hub, technology developers will have access to the institute’s farm, including offices, conference facilities and laboratories to help them develop and test novel concepts and tools, from new smart sensors to recycling farm waste.

The hub, funded by the Macaulay Development Trust, has already welcomed its first tenant, carbon capture start-up UNDO.

The firm is trialling a technology that aims to both enrich soil and help sequester large volumes of carbon dioxide, by spreading crushed basalt rock onto agricultural land.

Antonia Boyce, climate innovation hub manager said reducing emissions in the farming and wider land management sector is a real challenge across Scotland.

“Agriculture is responsible for about 19% of our emissions and it’s essential that we enable innovation to tackle the problem,” said Ms Boyce.

“But it’s not easy for innovators to test their ideas or collaborate with others working in the same space, so we’re inviting companies or individuals with great ideas they want to test out to get in touch.

PROJECT: Antonia Boyce, left, and Alison Hester are tackling the challenge of reducing farming climate emissions.

“With the Centre for Smart Natural Capital also being hosted here, it will possibly also be the smartest hill farm in the UK. We aim to deploy a growing variety of both mainstream and emerging intelligent wireless communications technologies to support farm and estate-wide remote sensor deployments.”

Jez Wardman, agronomist at UNDO said to demonstrate the agronomic co-benefits of enhanced rock weathering, the company needs to collect and process vast amounts of data on soil and crop health.

The Climate Innovation Hub is the latest project to come out of the Hutton’s Climate-Positive Farming Initiative at the Glensaugh.

Other projects include HydroGlen, which will see this farming community become energy self-sufficient using renewable energy and green hydrogen.

The initiative also includes woodland planting, peatland restoration, natural flood management, managing farmland for multiple benefits and more.

Professor Alison Hester, who leads the Hutton’s Climate-Positive Farming Initiative, said: “This is an exciting new addition to our growing portfolio of activities within the Climate-Positive Farming Initiative. It will facilitate ground-breaking innovations and we are looking forward to hosting and supporting these new ventures.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Supreme champion Snowdonia Halo won last year.
Countdown on for Valais Blacknose event
When planning for the future, Scottish farmers need to consider all the potential uses that their land may have.
Jane Craigie: In a policy vacuum, looking with fresh eyes is a must
Mr Ewing said he understood the frustration of farmers concerned about the lack of clarity on post-2025 funding.
Fergus Ewing backs Scottish farmers on subsidy delay
It is estimated that almost two-thirds of Scotland’s land is at high risk of cobalt deficiency,
Emergency authorisation for cobalt in place from July 15 to July 2026
CARBON SINK: John Muir Trust volunteers work on peat bog restoration at Glen Nevis.
Rival parties bogged down in peatlands
A trip to Farm Stop in Portlethen gave the whole family memories to last a lifetime. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Goats on my back, chickens on my head — Farm Stop in Portlethen is…
The Brown family of Auchmaliddie Mains Farm, were presented with the Scotch Beef Farm of the Year award. Picture by Darryl Benns/DC Thomson.
Finale event for Joe Watson raises record-breaking £22,000
Mackintosh Farms at Longside near Peterhead were the winner of its 2022 Good Farming Practice award, with the Stronachs from Berryleys in reserve.
Award winning farm to host open evening
CASH INJECTION: A range of timber transport projects are to benefit from £4m funding to improve infrastructure.
Timber transport boost for Scotland
Conversation around cows and carbon will continue at the technical beef day.
Fortrose farmers to host free beef event