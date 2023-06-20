Tree stump deliberately set on fire within woods near Forres homes and shops

Firebugs who set alight the base of a tree in a Forres woodland are being hunted for by police.

The incident happened within the woods at the back of Shieldaig Road.

Although the fire was contained, police said it could have been serious due to its close proximity to homes and shops.

The alarm was raised at about 9.30pm last Wednesday and youths were seen in the area.

It was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service before it could spread, but police have confirmed they are treating it as deliberate.

PC Kelsey Green said: “This fire could have potentially developed into a very serious incident, either by spreading to the nearby properties or because of toxic fumes from the tyres involved.

“We are carrying out inquiries and are asking anyone with information to please contact police.

“You can call 101, quoting incident 4639 of 14 June, 2023.”

She added: “You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”