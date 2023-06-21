Forestry summit as Scotland aims to speed up planting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Forestry summit as Scotland aims to speed up planting

Scottish Forestry has increased its staffing by 20% and will now invest £1 million to give forestry professionals more training.

By Katrina Macarthur
Green shoots of rewilding at Glen Geldie in the Cairngorms, part of the Mar Lodge Estate.
Green shoots of rewilding at Glen Geldie in the Cairngorms, part of the Mar Lodge Estate.

A Scottish Forestry Summit is to be chaired by rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon after new forestry measures were announced recently to encourage more landowners to get trees in the ground.

It will be held along with industry leaders and land management bodies to improve skills and speed up the woodland creation application process.

Ms Gougeon confirmed that Scottish Forestry has increased its staffing by 20% and will now invest £1 million to give forestry professionals more training.

Other measures include increasing grant rates and eligibility for riparian planting across Scotland.

New figures released state that last year, Scotland had created 8,190 hectares of new woodland out of Scotland’s national target of 15,000 hectares, with over 17,000 hectares already approved for planting over the next three years.

Scottish Forestry had approved 11,000 hectares worth of applications in 2022, however 25% of these projects were either delayed or not taken forward by the landowners.

The main reasons for this ‘slippage’, which is higher than in previous years, is thought to be around skills and capacity in the sector.

A further 29,000 hectares of Forestry Grant Scheme applications and projects at planning stage are currently being worked on by applicants and Scottish Forestry.

In 2022, England planted 3,130 hectares, Wales 1,190 hectares and Northern Ireland 450 hectares.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Ms Gougeon said Scotland has the most ambitious woodland creation targets in the UK and despite the challenges of Brexit, Covid and vicious winter storms, landowners have created around 51,000 hectares of new woodland in the past five years – around 102 million trees.

“This is a tremendous achievement and I know so many organisations and Scottish Forestry have worked flat out to make this happen,” she said.

“It is clear that although Scotland is performing way better than the rest of the UK, our planting rates are not meeting our ambitious targets. Action is needed and both the private and public sector must collectively step up and improve its output.

“We need to dramatically increase the level of woodland creation approvals and improve on the quality of applications being submitted as quite frankly the current status is not acceptable.

“We also need to work with the sector to try to increase capacity and reduce the proportion of woodland creation projects that are being delayed after approval, as this is key to increasing confidence about future planting levels.

“The new measures I announced earlier this week signals a determined commitment and investment from the Scottish Government to turn this around, but government cannot do this alone.”

Woodland creation targets are set in the Scottish Government’s Climate Change Plan and are rising year on year, jumping to 18,000 hectares per year by 2024/2025.

Within the Bute House Agreement, a target to create a minimum of 4,000 hectares each year was agreed.

Current figures show that 74% of the Scottish native woodland target was met, with 2,945 hectares being created.

More from Press and Journal

Hywind Scotland.
Gas shortfall drives surge in profits for Hywind Scotland wind farm off Peterhead
Achmelvich beach taken from the air.
Stunning beach on NC500 captured by amateur photographer from 300ft
Wyndham Clark celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2023 U.S. Open Golf Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, June 18, 2023. Image: Shutterstock
Stephen Gallacher: US Open champion Wyndham Clark is bound for Ryder Cup
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An embezzler who helped herself to over ?3,000 from a Wester Ross hotel lied about her age and pretended to be someone else when police caught her. When Marian Aitkenhead, who was actually in her late 50s, told officers that she was just 36 years old and claimed to be someone else. She gave them a false name and knocked a couple of decades off her age when she was questioned by police. Aitkenhead, now aged 61, was living at Glaik Cottage, Balmacara at the time of her crime Picture shows; Balmacara Hotel. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Embezzler helped herself to £3,000 from Wester Ross hotel - then lied about age…
We spent 90 minutes at Jump In, but for the kids it felt like 10. Image: Sabina Nowotny
Jump In to kids' heaven — but this Aberdeen trampoline park isn't the cheapest…
Alex Fisher on the scoresheet for Inverness against Dundee in May 2017. Image: SNS
Moving to Inverness can be winning career switch, says former Caley Thistle striker Alex…
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen 'lucky' to have Dutch keeper Kelle Roos, says boss Barry Robson
If Britain is to eventually rejoin the EU, the road there will likely be a long one (Image: Delpixel/Shutterstock)
John Ferry: Let's have some honest realism about rejoining the EU
Eden Watermill.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees
Locator of Scottish & Southern Energy shop at 63 High Street, Forres. Picture by Gordon Lennox 10/07/2014.
Drunk boy, 16, caught on camera crashing stolen car into another vehicle