Farmers seek clarity on use of weedkiller

Following England being granted emergency authorisation to allow the use of the pesticide Asulox to control bracken, the Scottish Conservative Shadow Rural Affairs Secretary has said there is simply no time for SNP-Green ministers to wait to make the same decision for Scotland.

Ms Hamilton said that the ministers have already ”dithered and delayed” for too long despite repeated pressure, not only from herself but also the industry.

She said: “Asulox is by far and away the most effective method of controlling bracken, which is a major risk to those living and visiting Scotland’s wonderful countryside.

“Land managers need to be given the tools to control Lyme disease and stop the spread of dangerous ticks across Scotland.

“We cannot continue to have a situation where one part of the United Kingdom has granted approval, yet another has not. Lorna Slater MSP has already proven herself incapable of sound decision making in relation to the shambolic deposit return scheme.”

Ms Hamilton said the Green minister must listen to the desperate pleas from farmers and rural communities, and urgently grant the use of Asulox.

Meanwhile, NFU Scotland’s (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy said the union has written to both Lorna Slater MSP and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Islands and Land Reform Mairi Gougeon MSP, to seek urgent clarification on the matter.

Mr Kennedy said: “Along with other Scottish stakeholders, NFUS has called on the Scottish government to urgently approve the chemical Asulox for use to control bracken, an invasive weed which poses a significant threat to biodiversity, drinking water quality, agriculture, animal welfare, and public health.

“The First Minister has also been asked about this issue several times over recent weeks. At First Minister’s Questions recently he explained that the Scottish government ‘promptly responded’ to HSE regarding the application for the emergency use of Asulox for the 2023 season.”

Mr Kennedy added that given that is now in place for 2023 in England, the union therefore requests details as to whether authorisation can now be granted to Scotland to use the herbicide this year and, if not, what is causing the delay.

He said this information is needed urgently as time is running out for the necessary controls on bracken to be undertaken this season.