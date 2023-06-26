Looking to the future at Sauchentree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bruce Irvine runs the Banff and Buchan Monitor Farm

By Katrina Macarthur
SRUC vet Tim Geraghty talks through some of the key points about selecting and managing replacement heifers.
Making greater use of the opportunity for faster genetic gain in the suckler herd was one of the key topics of discussion for visitors to the Banff and Buchan Monitor Farm’s summer meeting.

Bruce Irvine farms Sauchentree, near Fraserburgh, which is home to 650 acres with cereals, sheep and cattle.

He believes all three enterprises are just as important as each other, with livestock providing fertility for the arable side.

Attendees said that while the farm might be low input as it is organic, its output, both stock and crops, was high quality.

The open day was an opportunity for visitors to hear about progress since the launch meeting six months ago, and to discuss key issues with technical specialists such Alison Taylor of Buchan Vets, who discussed bull health and fertility, and SRUC vet Tim Geraghty, who spoke about managing replacement heifers.

“Bruce is doing an excellent job already but the herd’s genetic gain could become even faster by keeping a higher proportion of his herd as replacement heifers – roughly 15-20 each year for his herd size of 100 to 11o cows,” said Mr Geraghty.

Adrian James, an AHDB specialist, discussed mechanical weed control – an essential on organic units – and cover crop options.

Bruce has already drilled plantain and chicory into his grass silage in an attempt to improve rooting on his drought-prone soils.

He does reckon he may have a compaction issue and this was a big topic of discussion.

Since becoming a Monitor Farm, Bruce has received the results of an Integrated Land Management Options report undertaken by SAC, a stock health management plan, as well as being prompted to look at farm data in much greater detail.

Peter Oosterhof, chairman of the Monitor Farm’s management group, said the day was full of positives, enthusiasm and ideas, with a lot of praise for the farm and the stock, especially the bulling heifers.

Monitor Farm regional adviser Peter Beattie added: “The theme of this meeting was ‘low input-high output’, and what came out very strongly was how impressed visitors were with how Bruce runs the organic system.

For more information about future meetings and to join the Banff and Buchan Monitor Farm Community Group, visit www.monitorfarms.co.uk or contact Monitor Farm regional adviser Peter Beattie at pbeattie@qmscotland.co.uk or 07769 366614.

