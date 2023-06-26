A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown

Craig Brown remains the last manager to guide the Scotland men’s national team to a World Cup.

It was the highlight of a long and varied career.

His playing days were curtailed by a serious knee injury. He started his career at Rangers but moved to Dundee on a permanent basis following a spell on loan in 1961.

He was part of the Dens Park team that were crowned Scottish champions the following year.

A spell at Falkirk was to follow before he was released in 1967. He signed for Stranraer soon after but another injury almost immediately saw him call time on his playing career.

A step into management

After a period as assistant manager at Motherwell, Brown got his big break at Clyde in 1977.

He spent ten seasons in charge of the Bully Wee, winning the Second Division title in 1978 and 1982.

He left Clyde in 1986 to take up a role with the Scottish FA, as assistant manager to the national team and also in charge of the youth teams. He would go on to succeed Andy Roxburgh as Scotland manager in 1993 following Scotland’s failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

Brown made Scotland very tough to beat during his time in charge and guided the country to Euro 96 and the World Cup in 1998 but the national team failed to make it out of the group stages on both occasions.

A Don of a new era

Brown resigned from the Scotland job in October 2001 after failing to take the national team to Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup.

He was appointed Preston North End boss in April 2002 but left in August 2004 after a poor start to the season.

Brown returned to Scotland to take charge of Motherwell in December 2009 before moving to Pittodrie to take charge of a struggling Aberdeen in December 2010.

Brown, who was working without a contract at Motherwell, was aged 70 when he succeeded Mark McGhee in the Dons hotseat.

Brown steadied the ship at Aberdeen and laid the foundations for a period of consistency the club would enjoy under his successor Derek McInnes.

It was announced on 14 March 2013 that Brown would retire at the end of the 2012-13 campaign and take up a non-executive director role on the Dons board.

His departure was brought forward when McInnes was appointed later that month.