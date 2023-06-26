A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

A life in pictures: Former Aberdeen and Scotland manager Craig Brown

The ex-Dons boss, who died on Monday at the age of 82, was manager of the national team from 1993 to 2001, guiding the country to two major tournaments.

Craig Brown meets Scotland fans before the opening game of the World Cup in 1998. Image: PA.
Craig Brown meets Scotland fans before the opening game of the World Cup in 1998. Image: PA.
By Danny Law

Craig Brown remains the last manager to guide the Scotland men’s national team to a World Cup.

It was the highlight of a long and varied career.

His playing days were curtailed by a serious knee injury. He started his career at Rangers but moved to Dundee on a permanent basis following a spell on loan in 1961.

He was part of the Dens Park team that were crowned Scottish champions the following year.

A spell at Falkirk was to follow before he was released in 1967. He signed for Stranraer soon after but another injury almost immediately saw him call time on his playing career.

Craig Brown pictured at Falkirk during the 1966-67 season.

A step into management

After a period as assistant manager at Motherwell, Brown got his big break at Clyde in 1977.

He spent ten seasons in charge of the Bully Wee, winning the Second Division title in 1978 and 1982.

The Clyde team with the Second Division trophy following their 1982 success. Back row (from left): Billy McLaren, David Rae, James Dempsey, Alan Campbell, Greig Young, Danny Masterson, Paul Flexney, Ian Gillespie.<br />Third row: William Byrne, Alex McFadden, Mark Edwards, Steven Evans, Sandy Andrews, Dougie Campbell,Steven Higgins, Steven Marlow, Tom Walker.<br />Second row: Pat Nevin, Derek McCutcheon, Thomas Coutts, John Brogan, In McRitchie, Douglas Cochrane, Paul Jewell, Thomas O’Neill, Thomas McQueen, Robert Reilly, Gerry Hendry<br />Front row: Mark Flaherty, Jim Freel (coach), James Sinclair, Billy McColl, Craig Brown (manager), James Doherty, Derek Wood, Rab Thorburn (asst manager), Joseph Miller.

He left Clyde in 1986 to take up a role with the Scottish FA, as assistant manager to the national team and also in charge of the youth teams. He would go on to succeed Andy Roxburgh as Scotland manager in 1993 following Scotland’s failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

Craig Brown pictured at a Scotland friendly against Canada in Toronto in 1992. The Scots won 3-1.

Brown made Scotland very tough to beat during his time in charge and guided the country to Euro 96 and the World Cup in 1998 but the national team failed to make it out of the group stages on both occasions.

Scotland’s manager Craig Brown enjoys a joke with Andy Goram (left), Gary McAllister and John Collins (right) during a press conference at Euro ’96.
The famous World Cup qualifier between Estonia and Scotland in 1996 that was abandoned after three seconds. Brown leads his players back into the dressing room after the Estonians failed to appear for the match.
Scotland manager Craig Brown gets his hands on the World Cup.
Craig Brown meets Scotland fans before the opening game of the World Cup against Brazil in 1998. Image: PA.
Scotland manager Craig Brown gives instructions from the technical area during Scotland’s 1-1 draw against Norway.  Image: SNS.

 

Scotland’s Craig Burley walks past manager Craig Brown to head for the dressing room having been shown the red card in a 3-0 defeat by Morocco. Image: SNS.

 

Scotland manager Craig Brown pictured before the European Championship play-off first leg encounter against England at Hampden. Scotland lost 2-0.
England manager Kevin Keegan And Craig Brown at a Nationwide press conference ahead of the Euro 2000 play-off matches.

A Don of a new era

Brown resigned from the Scotland job in October 2001 after failing to take the national team to Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup.

He was appointed Preston North End boss in April 2002 but left in August 2004 after a poor start to the season.

Brown returned to Scotland to take charge of Motherwell in December 2009 before moving to Pittodrie to take charge of a struggling Aberdeen in December 2010.

New Aberdeen manager Craig Brown and his assistant Archie Knox after their unveiling in 2010. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Celtic boss Neil Lennon (left) shakes hands with Aberdeen counterpart Craig Brown ahead of the 2011 Scottish Cup semi-final. Image: SNS.
Rangers manager Ally McCoist shares a joke with Aberdeen counterpart Craig Brown (right) as they make their way to the dugouts ahead of a 2011 league meeting at Pittodrie.
Derek McInnes chats with Dons counterpart Craig Brown when McInnes was still at St Johnstone in 2011.

Brown, who was working without a contract at Motherwell, was aged 70 when he succeeded Mark McGhee in the Dons hotseat.

 

Craig Brown was replaced by Derek McInnes in 2013.
Sir Alex Ferguson (left) is all smiles as he chats with former Aberdeen manager Craig Brown during the William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round draw. Image: SNS.

Brown steadied the ship at Aberdeen and laid the foundations for a period of consistency the club would enjoy under his successor Derek McInnes.

It was announced on 14 March 2013 that Brown would retire at the end of the 2012-13 campaign and take up a non-executive director role on the Dons board.

His departure was brought forward when McInnes was appointed later that month.

Craig Brown salutes the travelling fans at Tannadice in his last game in charge. Image: SNS.
Craig Brown and Alex McLeish share a joke at a press conference in 2018. Image: SNS.

 

Former Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS.
Craig Brown at a match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen in 2019. Image: Shutterstock.
Craig Brown accepting a special merit award for Sir Alex Ferguson at the PFA Scotland player of the year awards on 14 May 2023.

 

More from Press and Journal

CR0043687 Lauren Taylor Police spotted at Aberdeen high rise Marischal Court. 26/06/2023 Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Man's body found in Aberdeen high rise flat as person arrested
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock (10370215ag) Kilmarnock v Aberdeen. former scotland manager Craig Brown Kilmarnock v Aberdeen, Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership football, Scotland, UK - 24 Aug 2019
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack pays tribute to friend, mentor and confidante Craig Brown
SRUC vet Tim Geraghty talks through some of the key points about selecting and managing replacement heifers.
Looking to the future at Sauchentree
Former Scotland manager Craig Brown. Image: SNS.
Former Scotland and Aberdeen manager Craig Brown dies aged 82
Defender Josh Reid has rejoined Ross County on a three-year contract.
Scotland under-21 left-back Josh Reid returns to Ross County on three-year deal
Calum Smith of Auchernack.
Changing and improving at Auchernack
Martin Kennedy NFUS
Scottish and UK governments 'hiding' behind one another says NFUS chief
Scott Mathers from Wardes, Kintore.
Reducing feed costs on farm
William Henderson won the annual competition which was judged at the Royal Highland Show
Central Belt farmer wins Asda steak competition
Nigel Miller is a former NFUS president.
Agriculture needs rewarded says former NFUS chief