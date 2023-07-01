Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh

Drivers were asked to be courteous to others and to pull in when needed.

By Louise Glen
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle to Skye where police spoke to motorists about their driving.
The A87 Invergarry to Kyle road can be congested at times. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Police spent three days talking to motorists who were causing problems while driving on Highland roads in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh.

The crackdown came after local residents and businesses were tearing their hair out over problem driving among tourists.

Working on Skye and in Lochalsh, police said that while “driving in Scotland is unique” visitors to the area were reminded to drive on the left.

They were also told that long queues of cars cause frustration, and motorists should use passing places to allow other vehicles to pass.

Eilean Donan Castle on Loch Duich at Dornie. Image: System.

Over the course of three days ending on June 27, police said they spoke to 66 drivers in Skye and the Kyle of Lochalsh area.

14 crimes were detected by road police

The route includes the A87 Invergarry to Uig road, the main road to the Skye Bridge,.

It is also near the North Coast 500 , at the point it goes over the Bealach na Ba.

It has a number of  major Scottish tourist attractions on it – including Eilean Donan Castle, and the Skye Bridge.

Constable Mary Boyd of the Fort William road policing unit said, “These proactive patrols highlight our commitment to improving road safety across the Highland and Islands.

“These patrols aim to reassure communities that we are responding to their concerns whilst improving road safety and reducing collisions.

“This was also an excellent opportunity to engage with motorists who have travelled to the Highland and Islands to enjoy the stunning scenery it has to offer.”

Skye bridge is on the busy A87.
Skye Bridge is on the route. Image: VisitScotland.

She added: “”We recognise that driving in Scotland is quite unique, and it’s vital road users remember to drive on the left, especially after stopping for a break or refuelling.

“We also took the opportunity to remind motorists that when a build-up of traffic occurs behind them on the road, they should pull into a layby or passing place to allow vehicles to pass safely.”

What were the charges?

A police spokesman said: “Dedicated patrols focused on areas where local residents and business owners have expressed concerns.”

During patrols, officers stopped and checked 66 vehicles, with 14 offences detected.

He continued: “These offences included a 23-year-old male driving in a careless manner and a 26-year-old male reported for driving a vehicle with no insurance and a valid MOT certificate.

“Other offences detected included no MOT and speeding.”

Police said they also spoke to drivers, reminding them to be courteous to other drivers.

 

