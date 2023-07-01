Police crackdown on problem driving in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh

Police spent three days talking to motorists who were causing problems while driving on Highland roads in Skye and Kyle of Lochalsh.

The crackdown came after local residents and businesses were tearing their hair out over problem driving among tourists.

Working on Skye and in Lochalsh, police said that while “driving in Scotland is unique” visitors to the area were reminded to drive on the left.

They were also told that long queues of cars cause frustration, and motorists should use passing places to allow other vehicles to pass.

Over the course of three days ending on June 27, police said they spoke to 66 drivers in Skye and the Kyle of Lochalsh area.

14 crimes were detected by road police

The route includes the A87 Invergarry to Uig road, the main road to the Skye Bridge,.

It is also near the North Coast 500 , at the point it goes over the Bealach na Ba.

It has a number of major Scottish tourist attractions on it – including Eilean Donan Castle, and the Skye Bridge.

Constable Mary Boyd of the Fort William road policing unit said, “These proactive patrols highlight our commitment to improving road safety across the Highland and Islands.

“These patrols aim to reassure communities that we are responding to their concerns whilst improving road safety and reducing collisions.

“This was also an excellent opportunity to engage with motorists who have travelled to the Highland and Islands to enjoy the stunning scenery it has to offer.”

She added: “”We recognise that driving in Scotland is quite unique, and it’s vital road users remember to drive on the left, especially after stopping for a break or refuelling.

“We also took the opportunity to remind motorists that when a build-up of traffic occurs behind them on the road, they should pull into a layby or passing place to allow vehicles to pass safely.”

What were the charges?

A police spokesman said: “Dedicated patrols focused on areas where local residents and business owners have expressed concerns.”

During patrols, officers stopped and checked 66 vehicles, with 14 offences detected.

He continued: “These offences included a 23-year-old male driving in a careless manner and a 26-year-old male reported for driving a vehicle with no insurance and a valid MOT certificate.

“Other offences detected included no MOT and speeding.”

Police said they also spoke to drivers, reminding them to be courteous to other drivers.