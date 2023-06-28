New measures to boost agroforestry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New measures to boost agroforestry

The announcement was made at the Royal Highland Show.

By Katrina Macarthur
BRANCHING OUT TO HELP: From left, Andrew Connon of NFU Scotland; David Mackay of Soil Association Scotland; Deputy First Minister Shona Robison; and Alastair Seaman of Woodland Trust Scotland.
A 50% increase in the grant rate for agroforestry projects is one of four new measures announced recently by Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

It comes as agricultural stakeholders called on the Scottish government to help enable farmers and crofters to integrate trees alongside food production.

Woodland Trust, Soil Association Scotland and NFU Scotland gathered at the Royal Highland Show to publish a briefing on the matter to Deputy First Minister and Minister for Finance Shona Robison.

Announcing the agroforestry boost at the Why Grow Trees? event at the show, Ms Gougeon revealed that the increased grant rate for agroforestry projects would see payments go from £3,600 per hectare to £5,400 per hectare.

Other measures include making agroforestry funding available for planting fruit and nut and native trees, and allowing additional protection measures for trees to allow cattle to graze within agroforestry projects.

Farmers will also have more opportunity to participate in agroforestry by adapting the planting thresholds.

Ms Gougeon said the new measures will be introduced this summer, giving prospective applicants time to work up new projects.

“The farming community has a large part to play in reaching our national woodland creation targets and to becoming world leaders in sustainable and regenerative agriculture,” said Ms Gougeon.

Tree planting along the upper reaches of the River Gairn
Tree planting along the upper reaches of the River Gairn, a tributary of the River Dee. Photo: Paul Glendell.

“Encouraging and supporting farmers to integrate trees on their farms is also vital in achieving our overall targets for net zero.

“Not only are there benefits to climate change and biodiversity, planting trees can provide farmers with added income, shelter for livestock and some diversification to the business.

“I’d like to see more farmers reap the benefits of tree planting and these new measures will do just that and boost agroforestry in Scotland.”

Despite a growing concern in relation to large-scale woodland creation on agricultural land in Scotland, NFU Scotland (NFUS) vice-president Andrew Connon says the union supports an integrated approach which prioritises the right tree in the right place.

The audience heard that while some farmers and crofters have taken steps to integrate trees, hedgerows and woodland with their farming businesses, there are still significant barriers to making this more common.

“The integration of trees on farms is not about land use change, it is about integrating trees, hedges and woodlands while maintaining agricultural production,” said Mr Connon.

“The Scottish government needs to make it easier for people to access funding options to integrate trees on farms and crofts. This means they need to be more farmer-friendly, reducing red tape and bureaucracy, and providing more flexibility and options for smaller areas of planting.”

According to the stakeholders, the Scottish government should ensure there are non-competitive options that are not bound to a time-restricted application process and it should be made easier for tenant farmers to access support.

