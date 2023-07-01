Countdown on for New Deer Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The two-day event takes place on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July.

By Katrina Macarthur
New Deer Show returns on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July.

More than 750 entries of cattle, sheep and horses have been entered for New Deer Show which takes place next weekend.

Held on the outskirts of the village, the two-day event will take place on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9, attracting one of the largest horse shows in the area.

Some of the best cattle and sheep in the north-east of Scotland will also be forward, as well as a jam-packed programme of events in the main ring to keep the 8,000 to 10,000 expected visitors entertained.

The judging of horses commences at 8.30am, followed by Clydesdales, cattle and sheep at 9.30am.

The horse parade will commence at 1.45pm and the cattle parade at 2pm, followed by the champion of champions at 2.2opm.

On the Sunday, the pony club games will kick off the day’s entertainment at 11pm, followed by musical cars and children’s races.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will also feature on day two from 2.3opm, as well as the truck and vintage shows.

JUDGES

Horse – Clydesdale – Ronald Black, Cupar. Sports horses & Irish Draught – Kim Tedcastle, Banff. Arabs, in-hand riding ponies and hunter – Jane Miller, Insch. Veteran & coloured – John Karwyl-Jackes, Fraserburgh. Ridden – Adeline Ross, Mintlaw. Working hunter – Caitlin Padfield, Inverurie. Highland ponies and ride & drive – Hugh Duncan, Turriff. Mountain & Moorland large and small breeds – Mary Steele, New Byth. Shetland ponies – Derek Burnett, Ellon. Traditional pairs, traditional breeds overall and overall horse – Sally Guild, Fraserburgh.

Cattle – Aberdeen-Angus and young handlers – Hugh Thomson, Insch. Charolais & Simmental – Richard Petit, Fochabers. Limousin and any other continental breed – David Work, Ellon. Cross-bred – Wendy Hunter. Highland – Melissa Sinclair. Beef Shorthorn and any other native breed – John Scott, Tain. Stockjudging – Fraser Chapman, ANM. Prime cattle – On hoof – Alex Reid, Laurencekirk. On hook – Woodhead Bros, Turriff. Overall cattle and group of three – Sandy Hunter, Huntly.

Sheep – Texel – Richard Reynolds, Peterculter. Suffolk – Gordon Troup, Sauchen. Cross-bred singles and Cheviot – George Milne, Fife. Cross sheep – Euan Orr, West Calder. Charollais – Carole Ingram, Pitcaple. Beltex – Robert Paterson, Stirling. Blue Texel – Katrina Macarthur, Nairn. Small minority breeds (non-MV) and young handlers – Marguerite Fleming, Inverurie. Any other breed (MV-accredited) – David Henderson, Stonehaven. Any other breed (non-accredited) – Sandy Hunter, Huntly. Carcase – Gary Raeburn, Huntly. Jacob – Carole Ingram, Pitcaple. Ryeland – James Arthur. Overall sheep – John Scott, Tain. Goats – Katy Whitby-Last, Huntly.

