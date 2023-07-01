Countdown on for New Deer Show

More than 750 entries of cattle, sheep and horses have been entered for New Deer Show which takes place next weekend.

Held on the outskirts of the village, the two-day event will take place on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9, attracting one of the largest horse shows in the area.

Some of the best cattle and sheep in the north-east of Scotland will also be forward, as well as a jam-packed programme of events in the main ring to keep the 8,000 to 10,000 expected visitors entertained.

The judging of horses commences at 8.30am, followed by Clydesdales, cattle and sheep at 9.30am.

The horse parade will commence at 1.45pm and the cattle parade at 2pm, followed by the champion of champions at 2.2opm.

On the Sunday, the pony club games will kick off the day’s entertainment at 11pm, followed by musical cars and children’s races.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will also feature on day two from 2.3opm, as well as the truck and vintage shows.

JUDGES

Horse – Clydesdale – Ronald Black, Cupar. Sports horses & Irish Draught – Kim Tedcastle, Banff. Arabs, in-hand riding ponies and hunter – Jane Miller, Insch. Veteran & coloured – John Karwyl-Jackes, Fraserburgh. Ridden – Adeline Ross, Mintlaw. Working hunter – Caitlin Padfield, Inverurie. Highland ponies and ride & drive – Hugh Duncan, Turriff. Mountain & Moorland large and small breeds – Mary Steele, New Byth. Shetland ponies – Derek Burnett, Ellon. Traditional pairs, traditional breeds overall and overall horse – Sally Guild, Fraserburgh.

Cattle – Aberdeen-Angus and young handlers – Hugh Thomson, Insch. Charolais & Simmental – Richard Petit, Fochabers. Limousin and any other continental breed – David Work, Ellon. Cross-bred – Wendy Hunter. Highland – Melissa Sinclair. Beef Shorthorn and any other native breed – John Scott, Tain. Stockjudging – Fraser Chapman, ANM. Prime cattle – On hoof – Alex Reid, Laurencekirk. On hook – Woodhead Bros, Turriff. Overall cattle and group of three – Sandy Hunter, Huntly.

Sheep – Texel – Richard Reynolds, Peterculter. Suffolk – Gordon Troup, Sauchen. Cross-bred singles and Cheviot – George Milne, Fife. Cross sheep – Euan Orr, West Calder. Charollais – Carole Ingram, Pitcaple. Beltex – Robert Paterson, Stirling. Blue Texel – Katrina Macarthur, Nairn. Small minority breeds (non-MV) and young handlers – Marguerite Fleming, Inverurie. Any other breed (MV-accredited) – David Henderson, Stonehaven. Any other breed (non-accredited) – Sandy Hunter, Huntly. Carcase – Gary Raeburn, Huntly. Jacob – Carole Ingram, Pitcaple. Ryeland – James Arthur. Overall sheep – John Scott, Tain. Goats – Katy Whitby-Last, Huntly.