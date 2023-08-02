Countdown on for World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland

Just shy of 80 competitors from across the UK and Ireland are gearing up for the World Sheepdog Trials due to take place in Northern Ireland in September.

The four-day event, organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, will take place in Northern Ireland for the very first time from September 13 to 16.

It is to be held at Gill Hall Estate in Co Down and is expected to attract 50,000 spectators from across the world, with 240 competitors from over 30 countries vying to be named as ‘top dog’.

John McCullough, chairman of the World Trial Committee said the arrival of the World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland is a ”momentous occasion”.

“We are honoured to showcase the exceptional talent and dedication of sheepdogs and their handlers on the global stage,” said Mr McCullough.

“With competitors hailing from diverse countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and Finland, this event truly exemplifies the universal appeal of sheepdog trials.”

Venue host Bill Porter, who is owner of Gill Hall Estate said: “We are thrilled and immensely proud to be the venue for the 2023 World Sheepdog Trials.

“Gill Hall Estate provides the perfect backdrop for this global event, offering not only a picturesque setting but also the space and facilities necessary to accommodate the competitors and spectators alike.

“We’re hopeful that the ripple effect of the four-day event will extend well beyond the World Sheepdog Trials, benefitting local businesses and accommodation providers across the week and showcasing the incredible sights of Northern Ireland to visitors from across the globe.”

The estate is situated just outside Dromore which is run by Bill and James Porter.

For more information and to book tickets to the four-day event, visit www.worldsheepdogtrials.org.