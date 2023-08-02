Countdown on for World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Countdown on for World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland

The event is expected to attract 50,000 spectators from across the world, with 240 competitors from over 30 countries.

By Katrina Macarthur
Sammy Long and Sam Fagan, hailing from Ballybofey, in County Donegal, with Bill Porter, owner of Gill Hall Estate and John McCullough, Chairman of the World Trial Committee.
Sammy Long and Sam Fagan, hailing from Ballybofey, in County Donegal, with Bill Porter, owner of Gill Hall Estate and John McCullough, Chairman of the World Trial Committee.

Just shy of 80 competitors from across the UK and Ireland are gearing up for the World Sheepdog Trials due to take place in Northern Ireland in September.

The four-day event, organised by the International Sheep Dog Society, will take place in Northern Ireland for the very first time from September 13 to 16.

It is to be held at Gill Hall Estate in Co Down and is expected to attract 50,000 spectators from across the world, with 240 competitors from over 30 countries vying to be named as ‘top dog’.

John McCullough, chairman of the World Trial Committee said the arrival of the World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland is a ”momentous occasion”.

“We are honoured to showcase the exceptional talent and dedication of sheepdogs and their handlers on the global stage,” said Mr McCullough.

“With competitors hailing from diverse countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and Finland, this event truly exemplifies the universal appeal of sheepdog trials.”

Venue host Bill Porter, who is owner of Gill Hall Estate said: “We are thrilled and immensely proud to be the venue for the 2023 World Sheepdog Trials.

“Gill Hall Estate provides the perfect backdrop for this global event, offering not only a picturesque setting but also the space and facilities necessary to accommodate the competitors and spectators alike.

“We’re hopeful that the ripple effect of the four-day event will extend well beyond the World Sheepdog Trials, benefitting local businesses and accommodation providers across the week and showcasing the incredible sights of Northern Ireland to visitors from across the globe.”

The estate is situated just outside Dromore which is run by Bill and James Porter.

For more information and to book tickets to the four-day event, visit www.worldsheepdogtrials.org.

More from Farming

Scotland currently receives a ‘generous’ 17% (£600m) of the UK farm budget – but for how much longer?
George Lyon: Keeping farm budget would be a massive coup for NFUS
It is estimated that 1,746 kha of wheat has been planted for harvest 2023.
More barley and oilseed rape sown at the expense of wheat
Grace of Altnacailleach was picked out as the champion of champions at Caithness Show.
Highland pony tapped out as champion of champions at Caithness Show
The Thainstone Spectacular takes place on Friday 18 August.
Deadline looms for Thainstone entries
Farmers are increasingly victims of organised crime gangs.
Cost of rural crime up £9m in a year as gangs target farm machinery
Sculptures used to raise money for My Name’5 Doddie.
Flock to the Show public art trail to be raffled off
The new law means value in the likes of tenancies could be used as collateral for the first time.
New lending powers a potential 'game changer' for farmers says rural lawyer
Harvesting and packaging blueberries at Castleton Farm.
Bright future still ahead for Scottish blueberries
Arnott Coghill farms in partnership with his brothers.
Caithness producer to select supreme sheep at Black Isle Show
Eddie Gillanders placed the Texel tup lamb as champion of champions from Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson. Pictures by Anne MacPherson
Keith duo win champion of champions at Nairn Show