New lending powers a potential ‘game changer’ for farmers says rural lawyer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

New lending powers a potential ‘game changer’ for farmers says rural lawyer

The Scottish Government's Moveable Transactions Bill has recently been granted Royal Assent.

By Katrina Macarthur
The new law means value in the likes of tenancies could be used as collateral for the first time.
The new law means value in the likes of tenancies could be used as collateral for the first time.

New rules aimed at making it easier for Scottish businesses to borrow against its moveable assets could prove a “game changer” for farmers, according to rural lawyer Lindsays.

The change comes as the Scottish Government’s Moveable Transactions Bill has recently been granted Royal Assent, opening fresh avenues for rural enterprises to secure finance.

Speaking exclusively to the Press & Journal, the firm said the new law means values in the likes of machinery, livestock and tenancies could be used to borrow against for the first time in Scotland.

Chloe Shields, a senior solicitor in the rural team at Lindsays, said the law will allow farmers to support or even unlock their investment plans.

“Take tenant farmers as an example, because they do not own their holding, they cannot use its value as security for a loan,” said Ms Shields.

“The true value of their business is often held in the machinery and livestock that they own outright. But, until now, they have not been able to borrow against it.

“This opens that opportunity. That could mean the difference between a diversification project happening or not-  or being able to invest in any new innovation that could futureproof or take the business to the next level.”

 

Ms Shields said there is also the potential for farming partnerships which might have traditionally found it challenging to secure finance.

Chloe Shields of rural law firm Lindsays.

The Bill is applicable to all types of businesses and it may mean that the value of wholly-owned machinery, equipment and livestock could be levered.

It is also designed to make it easier for firms to secure working capital against the value of invoices which are out for payment, which may bring payments including those for the likes of natural capital projects, contracting work and leases to energy or telecommunications companies into play.

Trademarks and patents can also be used.

“While these are early days – and we will have to see how lenders react – the options that the theory of this new law opens are incredibly broad,” added Ms Shields.

With owed invoices, businesses will be able to transfer the benefit of those payments to lenders for money up front so there is access to capital on the basis of the monies owed to them.

New law opens up ‘incredibly broad’ opportunities for farmers

There will be a registration process for some of the documents needed by lenders to take advantage of the changes to better grant security.

Gavin Buchan, a partner at Lindsays, said: “This is good news for Scottish businesses. It makes the process of being able to borrow against assets and income streams far simpler.

“The system as it was had far too many hurdles to overcome, ranging from difficult to impossible. This new Bill simplifies that.

“There will be companies with assets which they have not previously considered accessible. Mainstream banks and lenders will no doubt be pushing this as an angle to secure further funds for their business clients.”

More from Farming

Scotland currently receives a ‘generous’ 17% (£600m) of the UK farm budget – but for how much longer?
George Lyon: Keeping farm budget would be a massive coup for NFUS
It is estimated that 1,746 kha of wheat has been planted for harvest 2023.
More barley and oilseed rape sown at the expense of wheat
Grace of Altnacailleach was picked out as the champion of champions at Caithness Show.
Highland pony tapped out as champion of champions at Caithness Show
The Thainstone Spectacular takes place on Friday 18 August.
Deadline looms for Thainstone entries
Farmers are increasingly victims of organised crime gangs.
Cost of rural crime up £9m in a year as gangs target farm machinery
Sculptures used to raise money for My Name’5 Doddie.
Flock to the Show public art trail to be raffled off
Sammy Long and Sam Fagan, hailing from Ballybofey, in County Donegal, with Bill Porter, owner of Gill Hall Estate and John McCullough, Chairman of the World Trial Committee.
Countdown on for World Sheepdog Trials in Northern Ireland
Harvesting and packaging blueberries at Castleton Farm.
Bright future still ahead for Scottish blueberries
Arnott Coghill farms in partnership with his brothers.
Caithness producer to select supreme sheep at Black Isle Show
Eddie Gillanders placed the Texel tup lamb as champion of champions from Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson. Pictures by Anne MacPherson
Keith duo win champion of champions at Nairn Show