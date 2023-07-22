Aberdeen-Angus Society prepares for homecoming at Turriff

More than 70 Aberdeen-Angus cattle from across the country will travel to Turriff Show for the society’s Summer National Show.

This year’s event will be judged by immediate past president of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society, Angus Stovold, who runs the well-known Rosemead herd in Surrey.

Robert Gilchrist, Chief Executive Officer of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society said organisers are looking forward to a great entry from some of the top herds in both the area and the country.

“With Turriff being in the heartlands of the origins of the breed, it is great to be bringing our national back to Aberdeenshire,” said Mr Gilchrist.

Last year’s Summer National Show was held at Norfolk, where Neil and Mark Wattie were crowned the winners with their three-year-old cow Tonley Lady Heather V591, shown with her February-born heifer calf.

The duo breed Aberdeen-Angus cattle at Mains of Tonley, near Alford, just three miles from where the breeds originates from Tillyfourie.

Lady Heather went on to be shown at Turriff Show in 2022 where she was crowned champion of champions, before being awarded the trophy by HRH Princess Anne.

Mark, who is the third generation to show Aberdeen-Angus cattle said: “We are proud to keep the breed alive in its roots and homeland. The Aberdeen-Angus is a hardy breed which suits our upland farm during the winter.

“While in as strong a position as the breed has ever been, it is the aim of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society to play a key role in safeguarding the industry and driving its future.

“The society sets the industry standard around traceability and authentication through its Sire Verification Programme, while the Aberdeen-Angus Youth Development Programme is shaping the industry leaders for years to come.”

A strong entry of 86 Ryelands will also be forward at Turriff Show for the Scottish Ryeland National Show, featuring Ryeland and Coloured Ryeland classes.

Both classes will be judged by Tom Redmayne from near Carlisle.

The Ryeland Flock Book Society was founded in 1903 and at present has in the region of 1,000 members made up of Ryeland and Coloured Ryeland breeders.

North-east representative for the Ryeland’s National Flock Book Society Raymond Aitken, bought his first two Ryelands in 1997 at Thainstone.

He said: “Originating from Herefordshire, Ryelands are amongst one of the oldest of the established breeds in the UK. We bought our first two Ryelands in 1997 at Thainstone Mart.”