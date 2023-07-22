Aberdeen-Angus Society prepares for homecoming at Turriff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen-Angus Society prepares for homecoming at Turriff

Turriff Show will play host to national breed shows for Aberdeen-Angus cattle and Ryeland sheep.

By Katrina Macarthur
Mark Wattie with last year’s Aberdeen-Angus summer national show champion at Turriff.
Mark Wattie with last year’s Aberdeen-Angus summer national show champion at Turriff.

More than 70 Aberdeen-Angus cattle from across the country will travel to Turriff Show for the society’s Summer National Show.

This year’s event will be judged by immediate past president of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society, Angus Stovold, who runs the well-known Rosemead herd in Surrey.

Robert Gilchrist, Chief Executive Officer of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society said organisers are looking forward to a great entry from some of the top herds in both the area and the country.

“With Turriff being in the heartlands of the origins of the breed, it is great to be bringing our national back to Aberdeenshire,” said Mr Gilchrist.

Last year’s Summer National Show was held at Norfolk, where Neil and Mark Wattie were crowned the winners with their three-year-old cow Tonley Lady Heather V591, shown with her February-born heifer calf.

The duo breed Aberdeen-Angus cattle at Mains of Tonley, near Alford, just three miles from where the breeds originates from Tillyfourie.

Lady Heather went on to be shown at Turriff Show in 2022 where she was crowned champion of champions, before being awarded the trophy by HRH Princess Anne.

Inverurie Ryeland breeder Raymond Aitken.

Mark, who is the third generation to show Aberdeen-Angus cattle said: “We are proud to keep the breed alive in its roots and homeland. The Aberdeen-Angus is a hardy breed which suits our upland farm during the winter.

“While in as strong a position as the breed has ever been, it is the aim of the Aberdeen-Angus Cattle Society to play a key role in safeguarding the industry and driving its future.

“The society sets the industry standard around traceability and authentication through its Sire Verification Programme, while the Aberdeen-Angus Youth Development Programme is shaping the industry leaders for years to come.”

A strong entry of 86 Ryelands will also be forward at Turriff Show for the Scottish Ryeland National Show, featuring Ryeland and Coloured Ryeland classes.

Both classes will be judged by Tom Redmayne from near Carlisle.

The Ryeland Flock Book Society was founded in 1903 and at present has in the region of 1,000 members made up of Ryeland and Coloured Ryeland breeders.

North-east representative for the Ryeland’s National Flock Book Society Raymond Aitken, bought his first two Ryelands in 1997 at Thainstone.

He said: “Originating from Herefordshire, Ryelands are amongst one of the oldest of the established breeds in the UK. We bought our first two Ryelands in 1997 at Thainstone Mart.”

