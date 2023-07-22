Suffolks sell to 52,000gns at Lanark

Suffolk rams sold to a top of 52,000gns at the breed society’s Scottish show and sale at Lawrie and Symington’s Lanark Mart.

The sale met an 84% clearance rate as the 147 ram lambs cashed in to average £3363.93, back £575 on the year for 21 less sold.

Archie Hamilton, head sheep auctioneer at Lawrie and Symington, said the good sheep were very easily sold and there was a sound commercial trade throughout the sale.

While eleven ram lambs sold with a five-figure price tag, it was the second last consignment of the day from Stewart Craft’s Lakeview flock at Glenrothes, Fife, which produced the sale leader.

This was an embryo son of the 40,000gns Strathbogie Stallone, bought at Lanark last year, out of a home-bred dam by Limestone Limited Edition.

The buyers were Charlie Boden for his Sportsmans flock in Cheshire and Paul and Georgia Delves of the Bridgeview flock in Wales.

Andrew Wilson’s Castleisle flock from Co Donegal, Northern Ireland, sold the second top price ram at 28,000gns to Lilia Hutchinson, Howgillfoot, Kirkby Stephen; Ross Lawrence, Roundacre, Devon, and Finn Chrisite, Newton of Balquhain, Inverurie.

He is a triplet lamb by Kells T-Rex, out of a Lakeview Armani dam, and is a full brother to the 33,000gns Castleisle Kingsman.

The overall champion from Iain and Judith Barbour’s Solwaybank flock from Annan made 22,000gns to Bill McCauley, who keeps sheep in Ireland but resides in the USA.

This one is by the 60,000gns shared Sportsmans Golden Moments, out of a Crewelands Champion dam.

Myfyr Evans from Wales topped at 20,000gns for an embryo son of Dunfell Dynamite, which is by the 200,000gns Salopian Solid Gold.

The buyers were I Williams, L and M Liggett, and Allen Shortt, from Northern Ireland.

Jeremy Sharp’s Sharps flock from Worcester enjoyed a flying trade selling at 20,000gns, 18,000gns and 17,000gns.

The dearest was a Sportsmans Striker son which sold to PW Poole, Shrewsbury.

Melvin Stuart and family from the Birness flock at Ellon, paid 18,000gns for a Rhaeadr Warrior son, which stood reserve male champion in the pre-sale show.

On the other side of the coin, the Birness team topped at 13,000gns for the first son sold of the 4,000gns Rockery The King.

Bred out of a Limestone Legacy daughter, he stood reserve Scottish Area Branch champion and sold to Fife breeders, Stewart Lathangie of the Pyeston flock and the Blacks of Collessie.

The other ram from Sharps at 17,000gns sold to Iain and Judith Barbour, and Stewart Craft.

Pat Machray, who was judging the show the previous evening, and his son Rory of the Middlemuir flock at Inverurie, sold the first lamb in the ring at 9,500gns to Stephen Cobbald of the Lavenham flock, Suffolk.

This one is by Cairness Glenmorangie, out of a Lakeview Harbinger dam.

The sale of females held on Thursday evening saw 11 gimmers average £1,990.23 with a top price of 4,000gns from Bridgeview, which sold to Iain and Judith Barbour, Solwaybank.

Stewart Craft paid 3,000gns for a gimmer from Hutchinson, Howgillfoot.