ANM Group makes new appointment for Angus and the Central Belt

The co-operative will have a new canvasser/fieldsperson covering south of Stonehaven and beyond.

By Katrina Macarthur
Lesley Wylie is based in Kirriemuir.
Lesley Wylie is based in Kirriemuir.

North-east co-operative ANM Group has appointed Lesley Wylie as its new canvasser/fieldsperson for the area south of Stonehaven towards the Central Belt.

The group says the strategic move demonstrates its long-term commitment to expanding its canvassing operations in the south and throughout Scotland, expanding its market share beyond its stronghold in the north-east.

Ms Wylie, who is based at Kirriemuir, hails from a well-known and respected farming family, and has a wide experience, both practical and technical, within the agriculture sector.

She graduated from SAC Aberdeen with a BSC (Honours) in Agriculture before going on to qualify as a chartered accountant. Most recently, she was a beef specialist with SAC Consulting and prior to that, was a livestock procurement officer with ABP based in Perth.

ANM Group Chief Executive, Grant Rogerson, said: “As a co-operative, ANM’s priority is to deliver value for our members and customers.  Our teams provide a range of services to promote and market stock to our extensive customer network, including online bidding systems so that sales are accessible to all, and best prices are achieved.

“We will continue to ensure that we put customers first, providing a range of options and routes to market and a competitive outlet for their stock.  As part of that priority, we are delighted to welcome Lesley, and the experience she brings to the ANM livestock division.”

Ms Wylie said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining ANM with expansion plans underway to secure new business south of the group’s traditional customer base. I’m delighted to be part of these ambitious developments and look forward to the challenge of developing a new marketing service around Angus and the Central Belt.”

Ms Wylie will begin her role with the co-operative in early September.

