Sarah-Jane has a day to remember at the Black Isle Show

Showgoers were out in force for the annual Black Isle Show staged at the Mannsfield Showground, Muir of Ord, yesterday, where a Highland pony claimed the champion of champions title.

Despite a cold wind, organisers and visitors were relieved to have missed the rain showers that were expected throughout the day and were even blessed with a touch of sunshine towards the end.

It was a memorable day for Sarah-Jane Forbes from Dalrachie Farm, Ballindalloch, when her five-year-old gelding McGregor of Millfield, was tapped out as the overall show winner by judge, Ian MacLeay from Armadale.

This five-year-old gelding is by Glenmuir Lochaber, and was bought as a two-year-old from William and Jennifer Allan.

He stood supreme at the Grampian Foal Show as a three-year-old, as well as reserve champion in the heavy horses at the Royal Northern Spring Show.

The inter-breed sheep winner, firstly tapped out by Arnott Coghill from Skinnet, Halkirk, took the reserve champion of champion honours.

This was the Charollais winner from the Ingram family of Logie Durno, Pitcaple, Inverurie.

The family, who are renowned breeders of various pedigree sheep breeds, lifted no fewer than three breed championships at this year’s show with Charollais, Beltex and Texel.

Going all the way to the top was a home-bred gimmer by the 16,000gns Foxhill Va Va Voom, which took reserve in the breed.

Mr Coghill said: “The Charollais is a tremendous, long and deep sheep with a good end and she had plenty style in the show ring today.”

The beef inter-breed championship, judged by Stephanie Dick from Stirling, was won by the Rhind family from Newton of Struthers, Kinloss.

Claiming the red, white and blue sash, when brought out by brothers, Graeme and Grant, was their showing winning 15-month-old home-bred heifer, Newton-Struthers Espresso.

She is by the privately purchased Idvies Ed, out of Newton-Struthers Emma, and has been winning a number of breed championships this summer, as well as reserve inter-breed at New Deer and Banchory.

Ms Dick, awarded the reserve honours in the beef cattle to the Green family from Corskie, Garmouth, who took champion and reserve in the Simmentals.

Standing reserve to the Aberdeen-Angus, was their five-year-old cow Corskie Jasmine EX92, which stood first at the Royal Highland Show this year and won her class at the Black Isle Show back in 2019.

She is by 45,000gns Bel Dhu Capercaillie, out of the Ballinalare Farm Nightrider daughter, Corskie Willow, and was shown with her January-born heifer calf, Corskie Poppy.

Mr Coghill then awarded the reserve sheep championship to Deborah Atkinson’s Blue Texel ewe from her Tap O’Noth flock based near Insch.

This was Derg Foxylady, a one-crop ewe which has won an abundance of awards this summer and lifted the same title at Turriff Show on Monday.

She was bought as a ewe lamb and is by Derg Dakota.

Cattle

Aberdeen-Angus (Judge: John Tilson, Wedderlie). Champion – The Rhind family, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, with 15-month-old home-bred heifer Newton-Struthers Espresso, by the privately purchased Idvies Ed, out of Newton-Struthers Emma. Champion at Echt and Nairn, and reserve inter-breed at New Deer and Banchory. Reserve – Balavil House Aberdeen-Angus, Kingussie, with 17-month-old bull Balavilhouse Mr Ben, by AI bull Rawburn Blackhawk, out of Balavilhouse Miss Bangle.

Beef Shorthorn (Judge: Allan Jackson, Lanark). Champion – Grant Stephen, Hatton Cottage, Dallas, with 15-month-old heifer Dansyre Daisy Gretta 19, bought at the herd dispersal. By Fearn No Limits, out of Dunsyre Daisy Gretta 15. First outing. Reserve – Audrey T Macdonald, Portnadoran, Arisaig. with home-bred bull Portnadoran Sandman, by Chapelton Typhoon, out of Heavenly Naomi. Destined for Stirling in October.

Charolais (Judge: Colin Wight, Biggar). Champion – Johnny and Raymond Irvine, Inverlochy, Tomintoul, with two-year-old heifer Inverlochy Starlight, by Caylers Napoleon, which has bred bulls to 15,000gns, out of Inverlochy Nina. Reserve – Billy and Gary Wright, Lagavaich, Glenlivet, with March 2021-born in-calf heifer Lagavaich Sadie, by Elrick Jazzman, out of Lagavaich Lucy. First outing.

Limousin (Judge: John Graham, Blair Drummond). Champion – The Rhind family, Newton of Struthers, with November 2022-born Struthers Tartanarmy, which went on to stand inter-breed champion at Nairn. By Whinfellpark Lomu, out of Harestone June. Champion at Nairn. Reserve – Gary Oag, Achiebeg, Thurso, with 13-month-old home-bred yearling heifer Brims Tequila, by Wilodge Cerberus, out of Brims Lisette. Reserve continental at Caithness.

Simmental (Judge: Colin Wight). Champion – The Green family, Corskie, Garmouth, with five-year-old cow Corskie Jasmine EX92, by Bel Dhu Capercaillie, out of Corskie Willow. Reserve – The Green family, with January 2021-born heifer Corskie Mimic, by Kilbride Farm Haka, out of Corskie Imitation.

Commercial cattle (Judge: Sophie Watt, Balmedie). Champion – The Fraser family, Easter Clune, Lethen, Nairn, with home-bred 23-month-old heifer sired by a British Blue cross Limousin bull. Part of one of the winning groups of three at Nairn. Reserve – Michael and Mark Robertson, Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul, with 16-month-old heifer Miss Maple, bought out of Skipton where Michael judged. By a British Blue bull, out of a pure Limousin cow. Champion at New Deer.

Highland (Judge: Lesley Lacey, Aberfeldy). Champion – Tordarroch Estates, Farr, Inverness, with the two-year-old heifer Bernice 21 of Tordarroch, by Macrae Charles of Maol, out of Lady Bernice 1 of Tardarroch. Previous native champion at Sutherland and champion at Nairn Show this year. Reserve – J and L Fraser and Son, Tilbouries, Maryculter, with Oighrig Dubh of Tilbouries.

Any other beef breed (Judge: Allan Jackson, Lanark). Champion – Coul Estate, Laggan, with January 2021-born female Solway View Rosie, bought out of Carlisle for 16,000gns. She is by Tweeddale Ironman and stood champion at Fife. Reserve – Coul Estate, with Solway View Ria, the 30,000gns female also bought in Carlisle. This 19-month-old is by Dodou De St Renacle and out of Solway View Milly.

Rare and minority cattle breeds (Judge: Allan Jackson). Champion – Jenny MacLennan, Cabrich Dexters, Lochussie, Dingwall, with Cabrich Star-Eye 2 and reserve with Cabrich Arbai.

Crofters cattle (Judge: David Wright, Ardgour). Champion – Ian Grant, Sea View Cottage, Gairloch, with 9-month-old home-bred Limousin cross heifer by Pluto, out of a Limousin cross dam. Destined for Spectacular and also best animal in Ross. Reserve – Ian Grant, with 9-month-old Limousin cross heifer named Cola and also destined for the Spectacular.

Blackface (Judge: Sandy MacPherson, Torness). Champion – The late Kevin Johnston and family, The Rushes, Tore, with a tup lamb by a £350 Culbae, out of a home-bred ewe. Third at Nairn. Reserve – Glenrinnes Farms, Dufftown, with a home-bred gimmer by £5,500 Burncastle, out of a home-bred ewe by £3,200 Kirkland. First outing.

Bluefaced Leicester (Judge: Wayne Hutchinson, Hawes). Champion – Matthew Seed, Home Farm Auchry, Cuminestown, with a home-bred three-crop ewe by 5,000gns Burndale K1, which stood reserve champion at Turriff. Reserve – Matthew Seed, with a home-bred shearling tup by West Bolton NZ, out of a home-bred ewe by 3,500gns Myfyrian H1. Champion at Turriff.

Beltex (Judge: Graeme Sinclair, Heriot). Champion – The Ingram family, Logie Durno, Pitcaple, with three-shear tup Buckles Fury, bought at Carlisle three years ago for 11,000gns. First at RHS and Welsh, and reserve champion at Turriff. Reserve – The Munro family, Invercharron, Ardgay, with a two-crop ewe Criffle Flower, bought in 2021. By Tercrosset Emperor, out of Heatheryhall Brenda.

Charollais (Judge: James Clanachan, Dumfries). Champion – The Ingram family, with a home-bred gimmer by Foxhill Farm Va Va Voom, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Gregor and Bruce Ingram, Logie Durno, with three-shear tup Foxhill Farm Va Va Voom, which was bought for 16,000gns. Multiple winner including male champion at Royal Highland Show and first at Welsh.

Texel (Judge: Jennifer Aiken, Wennington). Champion – The Ingram family, Logie Durno, with two-shear ram Douganhill Extra Special, by Claybury Dazzler. Champion at the Welsh. Reserve – Wester Moy Texels, Muir of Ord, with a gimmer by Sportsmans Dare Devil, out of a home-bred ewe by Haddo Bright Spark.

Cross sheep (Judge: Jim Holden, Summerseat). Champion – John Campbell and Co, Todholes, Thurso, with a Suffolk cross ewe and two Texel ewe lambs. Reserve – Lucy Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Elgin, with two Texel cross Suffolk ewe lambs.

Jacob (Judge: Stephen Dodsworth, Alston). Champion – Barbara Webster, Newburgh, with a home-bred one-crop ewe named Carochy Vivienne, which stood champion here last year. Reserve – Barbara Webster, with tup lamb Carochy Xbox, by Willmors Quinlan, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve champion at Fettercairn.

North Country Cheviot (Judge: Innes Graham, Lockerbie). Champion – Andrew Polson, Smerlie, with a home-bred gimmer by Garson Bruno, out of a home-bred ewe. First outing. Reserve – Andrew Polson, with a tup lamb by Cornquoy Classic, out of a home-bred ewe. First AOB at Echt and Banchory.

North Country Cheviot hill (Judge: Alan Hutcheon, Alnwick). Champion – Langdale Estate, Strathnaver, Kinbrace, with a home-bred four-shear tup by an Inkstack tup, which was sold for £4,000 at Dingwall, out of a home-bred ewe. Third at Sutherland. Reserve – Badanloch Estate, Kinbrace, with a home-bred gimmer by £24,000 Stouphill Ambassador, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve champion at Sutherland.

Shetland (Judge: John Priest, Shetland). Champion – Euan and Calum Stables, Keith, with a two-crop ewe Drum Lizzie, bought from Rena Douglas. By Drum Freddie, she stood third at the Highland Show. Reserve – Mrs Kate Sharp, Humbie, with a two-shear tup which stood champion at the Highland.

Suffolk (Judge: John Henderson, Peterhead). Champion – Craig Paterson, Cranna Bridge, Aberchirder. He stood champion with his winner from Turriff Show, a home-bred two-crop ewe by Strathbogie Stormzy, out of a home-bred ewe by Strathbogie AK Magic. Second at New Deer. Reserve – The Ingram family, Logie Durno, with a home-bred shearling by a Jalex tup, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve champion at the Welsh, first at the Highland Show and Turriff.

Zwartbles (Judge: David Miskelly, Alford). Champion – The Bissett family, Culnaskeath, Evanton, with gimmer Joyfield Kripnight, by Millburn Sam, out of a Welsh ewe, and purchased at Carlisle for 1,600gns. Third at the Highland Show. Reserve – Laura Marwick, Druid Temple Farm, Inverness, with a triplet ewe lamb by Barmurrie K2, out of Druid Temple Hazel.

Any other pure sheep MV-accredited (Judge: John Scott, Tain). Champion – Deborah Atkinson, Insch, with show winning Derg Foxylady, a one-crop ewe bought as a ewe lamb two years ago. Reserve inter-breed at Fettercairn, champion at Echt and Turriff, and second at Highland Show. Reserve – The Rhind family, Newton of Struthers, with embryo ewe lamb Struthers Hope, by Saltire Ferocious, out of Little Whisker Enchanted, bought in 2020 as a ewe lamb. Champion at Nairn.

Any other pure sheep non MV-accredited (Judge: Clark Stewart, Cupar). Champion -Angela Aird, Glenurquhart Farm, Cromarty, with a Dutch Spotted gimmer bought in Carlisle. Best gimmer at Sutherland and second at Nairn. Reserve – DA and K Douglas, Achnamoine Farm, Wick, with a Bluefaced Leicester ewe.

Valais Blacknose (Judge: Jemma Knowles-Brown, Elvanfoot). Champion – Ayrshire Valais Blacknose, with shearling Kinneff Jacobsen, bought at Carlisle last year. Reserve champion – Raymond Irvine and Jennie McAllister, Tomintoul, with three-crop home-bred ewe Highland Good Girl, by Highland Eric, out of a home-bred ewe. Third at the Highland Show.

Crofters sheep (Judges – Neil MacPherson, Benbecula and Robert MacDougall, Isle of Mull). Champion – Ugo Leonardi, Salmon Bothy, Portmahomack, with a home-bred Texel gimmer by Drumburn Cosmo, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – David MacLean, Isle of Skye, with a home-bred North Country Cheviot hill three-crop ewe. By a Badenloch sire, out of a home-bred ewe. First outing.

Fleece competition (Judge: Colin Steel, Evanton). Champion – Langdale, with Cheviot. Reserve – Henry M Sutherland, Golspie, Beltex cross.

Shepherds’ crook (Judge: Murray Playfair, Kelso). Champion and reserve – Richard Russell, Livingstone.

Young handlers (Judge: Arnott Coghill, Skinnet). Aged 8 to 10 years – 1, Chloe Anderson; 2, Kyle Smith; 3, Donald Grant. Aged 11 to 13 – 1, Lucy Anderson; 2, Brogan Milton; 3, Callum Cameron. Aged 14 to 16 – 1 and overall champion, Maria Rhind; 2, Grant Rhind; 3, Macey Henderson.

Horses

Shetland ponies standard (Judge: Miss I Spence, Alford). Champion – Steven R Sinclair, Unigarth, Sandwick, with his Royal Highland Show champion, three-year-old filly Unigarth Evangeline, by Wells Reel Lucky, out of Unigarth Evita. Reserve – Donna Lochtie, Glenfarg, with four-year-old mare Hawkdale Dixie, by Rosermuss of Transy, out of Hopdale Destiny.

Shetland ponies miniature (Judge: Mr KL Adam, Alloa). Champion – Phlair Stud, Dingwall, with Tillyorn Violet, by Swells Barron. Reserve – Murray Family, Mawcarse Shetlands, with Edern Bentley.

Highland ponies (Judge: Mrs JK Jack, Leven). Champion – Sarah-Jane Forbes, Dalrachie, Ballindalloch, with five-year-old gelding McGregor of Millfield, by Glenmuir Lochaber, out of Myleene of Millfield. Supreme at Grampian Foal Show as a three-year-old and reserve supreme at the Royal Northern Spring Show. Reserve – Joanna Baird, Lochend, Nairn, with foal Kilravock Solusda.

Clydesdale (Judge: Neil Christie, Balforn). Champion – Eric and Miranda Johnstone, Muir of Ord, with two-year-old filly Eskechraggan Lady Miranda, by Eskechraggan Ernest. Third at the Highland. Reserve – David and Beverley Walker, Easter Galcantray, Nairn, with mare Galcantray Georgina, by Doura Woodside Real Deal.