Aberdeen boss Barry Robson rues Duk’s missed chances but looks to positives after 0-0 draw with Livingston

Barry Robson believes Aberdeen striker Duk was missing “his shooting boots” in the Dons’ 0-0 draw with Livingston but felt there were positives to take from the opening day stalemate.

The Dons’ Premiership opener at the Tony Macaroni Arena was a scrappy affair with few clear-cut opportunities for both sides over the 90 minutes.

Livingston registered the better of the chances, hitting two shots on target, while Aberdeen failed to trouble goalkeeper Shamal George at all.

Duk, so clinical in front of goal last season, passed up a good opportunity when he was hesitant to unleash a shot when coming up against Mikey Devlin, while he fired wide from a promising position in the second half.

The Cape Verde international also directed two headers off target in the first half as the Dons were forced to settle for a point.

Robson said the chances which fell for Duk, who netted 18 goals for the Dons last term, should have been converted.

Robson said: “We’ve got a clean sheet on the first day of the season at a place where it is always difficult to come and play.

“If Duk had his shooting boots we could have came away with a good result today. He would have put those chances away last year, and when you come down here you have to take them.”

‘You don’t come down here and play free-flowing football’ – Robson

Referee John Beaton produced eight yellow cards in West Lothian, including one for Robson who was booked in the second half.

The official’s busy afternoon summed up the physical battle between the two sides where the ball was often in the air and Robson admitted his side had opted to go for a direct approach.

He said: “We tried to play a bit longer and use our speed against their back three because we knew we were quicker.

“You saw when our technical players got on the ball they just got fouled. When we tried to go in behind they just got deeper and deeper.

“You don’t come down here and play free-flowing football, but we tried to come and get the three points and could have done if Duk had been at it a bit more.

“Credit to Livi, they slowed it down, broke up the game with fouls and came away with a point.”

Robson handed Dante Polvara a start in midfield, and was impressed with what the American offered, as he said: “He was very good and handled it extremely well.

“I think he played a bit better as he has been used to playing on astroturf pitches back in America.

“But, as I said to all the players, the bottom line is we got a clean sheet and could have had more if Duk had his shooting boots on.”