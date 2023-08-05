Aberdeen boss Barry Robson rues Duk’s missed chances but looks to positives after 0-0 draw with Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson rues Duk’s missed chances but looks to positives after 0-0 draw with Livingston

"We've got a clean sheet on the first day of the season at a place where it is always difficult to come and play," said Robson.

By Sophie Goodwin
Duk in action for Aberdeen against Livingston.
Duk in action for Aberdeen against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

Barry Robson believes Aberdeen striker Duk was missing “his shooting boots” in the Dons’ 0-0 draw with Livingston but felt there were positives to take from the opening day stalemate.

The Dons’ Premiership opener at the Tony Macaroni Arena was a scrappy affair with few clear-cut opportunities for both sides over the 90 minutes.

Livingston registered the better of the chances, hitting two shots on target, while Aberdeen failed to trouble goalkeeper Shamal George at all.

Duk, so clinical in front of goal last season, passed up a good opportunity when he was hesitant to unleash a shot when coming up against Mikey Devlin, while he fired wide from a promising position in the second half.

The Cape Verde international also directed two headers off target in the first half as the Dons were forced to settle for a point.

Robson said the chances which fell for Duk, who netted 18 goals for the Dons last term,  should have been converted.

Robson said: “We’ve got a clean sheet on the first day of the season at a place where it is always difficult to come and play.

“If Duk had his shooting boots we could have came away with a good result today. He would have put those chances away last year, and when you come down here you have to take them.”

‘You don’t come down here and play free-flowing football’ – Robson

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock.

Referee John Beaton produced eight yellow cards in West Lothian, including one for Robson who was booked in the second half.

The official’s busy afternoon summed up the physical battle between the two sides where the ball was often in the air and Robson admitted his side had opted to go for a direct approach.

He said: “We tried to play a bit longer and use our speed against their back three because we knew we were quicker.

“You saw when our technical players got on the ball they just got fouled. When we tried to go in behind they just got deeper and deeper.

“You don’t come down here and play free-flowing football, but we tried to come and get the three points and could have done if Duk had been at it a bit more.

“Credit to Livi, they slowed it down, broke up the game with fouls and came away with a point.”

Robson handed Dante Polvara a start in midfield, and was impressed with what the American offered, as he said: “He was very good and handled it extremely well.

Dante Polvara in action against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

“I think he played a bit better as he has been used to playing on astroturf pitches back in America.

“But, as I said to all the players, the bottom line is we got a clean sheet and could have had more if Duk had his shooting boots on.”

Livingston 0-0 Aberdeen – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons underwhelm in scrappy stalemate

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic goes up for a header during the match against Livingston.
Livingston 0-0 Aberdeen - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
The Aberdeen players celebrate after making it 7-0 against Turriff United. Image: Shutterstock.
Richard Gordon: Plenty of reasons for optimism as Aberdeen head into new campaign
Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos had 13 league clean sheets during the season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos insists Dons can compete in Europe and domestically
Aberdeen attacker Duk in action against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock.
Scottish Premiership 2023-24: Our writers make their predictions for the new season
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani after the loss at Premiership champions Celtic. Image: SNS.
Ylber Ramadani completes move from Aberdeen to Lecce
Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani celebrates at the end of the 3-1 win against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: There is only so much a club can do if a player…
Diego Maradona Maradona arrives in Brest, Belarus on July 16, 2018. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen coach Peter Leven reveals what it was like working with 'great man' Diego…
Maurice Ross in action for Aberdeen with Celtic striker Georgios Samaras and referee Mike Tumilty. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen defender Maurice Ross expects top-four finish for the Dons
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will not allow Europe to distract from domestic focus
James McGarry in action for Central Coast Mariners. Image: Shutterstock.
James McGarry playing the waiting game ahead of Aberdeen move

Conversation