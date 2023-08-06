North-east co-operative meets with Conservative leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

North-east co-operative meets with Conservative leader

Ms Hamilton and her colleague Finlay Carson met with members of Aberdeen and Northern Marts board this week

By Katrina Macarthur
From left, Robin Anderson, Ian Fraser, Rachael Hamilton, Finlay Carson, Grant Rogerson, Ian Sim, Ewan Gordon and Alan Hutcheon.
From left, Robin Anderson, Ian Fraser, Rachael Hamilton, Finlay Carson, Grant Rogerson, Ian Sim, Ewan Gordon and Alan Hutcheon.

Scottish Conservative Rural Affairs Secretary Rachael Hamilton says she is fully behind calls from ANM Group that food security must be at the heart of the new agricultural bill.

Ms Hamilton and her colleague Finlay Carson met with members of Aberdeen and Northern Marts board this week to discuss a range of issues affecting the industry.

The main topic of the meeting was engagement over the SNP’s upcoming and long-awaited agriculture bill which Ms Hamilton and Mr Carson said must deliver ”full clarity” for farmers and crofters on what future support will entail.

At the heart of the meetings discussions was engagement over the SNP’s upcoming – and long-awaited agriculture bill which Rachael and Finlay say must deliver “full clarity” for farmers, crofters and Scotland’s agriculture industry on what form “future support” will entail.

While the duo praised farmers for continuing to go the extra mile to ensure high-quality produce remains on shop shelves, they warned that without the right support from SNP-Green ministers, domestic production will be harmed and the knock-on effects will be felt by the industry.

Ms Hamilton said: “This was a really positive and constructive meeting with the ANM Group.

“They are one of the largest farming-owned businesses across the UK so it was great to get their thoughts on the SNP’s long-awaited agriculture bill and the current challenges facing the sector.

“I was pleased that there was widespread agreement that this bill must have food security at its heart. Scottish farmers are grappling with the effects of the global cost-of-living crisis and ministers must ensure that high-quality domestic produce is protected and promoted going forward.

“Farmers, crofters and agriculture workers are continuing to go the extra mile, but they have been left in the dark for too long over what future support will look like.”

“I – and my Scottish Conservative colleagues – will hold SNP-Green ministers to account over delivering full clarity in the bill and the views of key stakeholders like AMN Group should be taken into account by ministers.”

MSP Finlay Carson said the SNP have ”dithered and delayed” for too long in bringing forward their agriculture bill.

“This is a hugely important time for our farmers and Scotland’s rural and remote towns and villages as a whole, which is why hearing from people like the ANM Group during the summer recess is so crucial,” said Mr Carson.

“Farmers need to know ministers are on their side and that they will have the resources to support operations for generations to come.

“They simply cannot get this wrong or jeopardise future food production in Scotland in anyway.”

More from Farming

Key changes to the scheme will see additions to biosecurity and disease control.
QMS updates auction market scheme standards
Many farmers rely on GPS guidance, and shortages have made the equipment very attractive to thieves.
Brian Henderson: Lock up your GPS securely
Ben and Harriet’s yield for winter barley across the farm was well below their average, due to a cold wet spring and unsettled July.
Ben Lowe: From wedding day highs to low point over barley crop
NOT ALONE: Crofters can object to any development taking place on their common grazings and make their protests known for adjudication by the Scottish Land Court. application to
Hamish Lean: Crofters’ role in lift-off for islands’ spaceport project
North-east co-operative meets with Conservative leader
Tulloes Emily wins show champion of champions at Perth
Spittalton Norma and her calf topped the sale at 11,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Spittalton reduction sale tops at 11,000gns
Three generations of Dawsons - Ian, Alex and Ryan from Seggieden.
Seggieden wins Keith Show crop competition
Cammy Wilson opens British Wool's new depot in Selkirk.
British Wool opens the doors to new Selkirk depot
The Stuart family from Birness sold the overall champion for 19,000gns,
Scottish breeders make their mark at Shrewsbury
To go with story by Katrina Macarthur. Exhibitors enjoy a break Picture shows; Exhibitors. Black Isle Show. Supplied by Ron Stephen Date; 03/08/2023
Blue Texels and Charollais win the groups at the Black Isle