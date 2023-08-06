North-east co-operative meets with Conservative leader

Scottish Conservative Rural Affairs Secretary Rachael Hamilton says she is fully behind calls from ANM Group that food security must be at the heart of the new agricultural bill.

Ms Hamilton and her colleague Finlay Carson met with members of Aberdeen and Northern Marts board this week to discuss a range of issues affecting the industry.

The main topic of the meeting was engagement over the SNP’s upcoming and long-awaited agriculture bill which Ms Hamilton and Mr Carson said must deliver ”full clarity” for farmers and crofters on what future support will entail.

While the duo praised farmers for continuing to go the extra mile to ensure high-quality produce remains on shop shelves, they warned that without the right support from SNP-Green ministers, domestic production will be harmed and the knock-on effects will be felt by the industry.

Ms Hamilton said: “This was a really positive and constructive meeting with the ANM Group.

“They are one of the largest farming-owned businesses across the UK so it was great to get their thoughts on the SNP’s long-awaited agriculture bill and the current challenges facing the sector.

“I was pleased that there was widespread agreement that this bill must have food security at its heart. Scottish farmers are grappling with the effects of the global cost-of-living crisis and ministers must ensure that high-quality domestic produce is protected and promoted going forward.

“Farmers, crofters and agriculture workers are continuing to go the extra mile, but they have been left in the dark for too long over what future support will look like.”

“I – and my Scottish Conservative colleagues – will hold SNP-Green ministers to account over delivering full clarity in the bill and the views of key stakeholders like AMN Group should be taken into account by ministers.”

MSP Finlay Carson said the SNP have ”dithered and delayed” for too long in bringing forward their agriculture bill.

“This is a hugely important time for our farmers and Scotland’s rural and remote towns and villages as a whole, which is why hearing from people like the ANM Group during the summer recess is so crucial,” said Mr Carson.

“Farmers need to know ministers are on their side and that they will have the resources to support operations for generations to come.

“They simply cannot get this wrong or jeopardise future food production in Scotland in anyway.”