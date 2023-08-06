QMS updates auction market scheme standards

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) has introduced new standards to its auction market and collection centre assurance scheme which will come into play in November.

Key changes to the scheme will see additions to biosecurity and disease control, which covers pest control, updates to the cleansing and disinfection requirements and management of fallen stock.

Kathryn Kerr, Head of Brands Integrity at QMS said: “Working in close collaboration with key industry stakeholders, the review incorporated a new step whereby members were able to provide direct and extensive feedback on the proposed changes, prior to being signed off by the standard setting body.

“These updated requirements are not intended to complicate business operations, but instead provide practical and relevant measures to protect the industry’s reputation at a time when consumers are demanding greater transparency about how their food is produced.”

A summary of the main additions and revisions to the Auction Market and Collection centre Assurance Scheme, and why they were made, will be landing with members in the coming days alongside a full copy of the updated standards, three months before they go live.