Home Business Farming

Spittalton reduction sale tops at 11,000gns

The sale from Andrew Burnett saw the 43 cows served/ suckling average £5,318.37.

By Katrina Macarthur
Spittalton Norma and her calf topped the sale at 11,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Spittalton Norma and her calf topped the sale at 11,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography

A reduction sale of Limousins from Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton herd near Stirling topped at 11,000gns in Carlisle yesterday.

Harrison and Hetherington sold 43 cows served/ suckling to average £5,318.37; three maiden heifers £5,171.25 and six embryos at £316.66.

Sale leader was Spittalton Norma, a six-year-old cow by Burnbank Judge, out of a Hargill Blaze-sired dam, Spittalton Edwina.

AI’d to Ampertaine Opportunity, then running with Burnbank Sergeant, she sold with her March-born heifer calf Spittalton Umbrella, by Ampertaine Opportunity.

The buyer was Messrs Sayer, Stone, Staffordshire.

Two other top prices included 10,000gns for Spittalton Milly, to Messrs Snape, Redditch, and 8,200gns for Spittalton Lodie, to Messrs Garbutt, Grindale.

Ian Miller of the Millers herd at Midmar, took home six other top priced lots with him.

First of at 7,500gns, was 10-year-old cow Spittalton Ivana, with her April-born calf Spittalton Uvana, also by Ampertaine Opportunity.

Sired by a Wilodge Vantastic dam, and bred out of a Glenrock Ventura dam, she has been a breeder of several high priced bulls at Stirling.

Ian Miller paid 7,500gns for this outfit. Image: MacGregor Photography

Ian also paid 7,500gns for Spittalton Soanna, a December 2021-born heifer by Ampertaine Opportunity, out of the Dinmore Jeanpierre-sired, Spittalton Oanna.

The second lot through the ring, 13-year-old Spittalton Fifi, by Hargill Blaze, also sold to the Millers herd for 6,500gns.

She ran with Millbrook Playboy, and sold with her April-born bull calf at foot Spittalton Ultravox, by Ampertaine Opportunity.

A 6,200gns, to Ian Miller, was eight-year-old Spittalton Ligolo, by Dinmore Hitman, selling with her May-born bull calf Spittalton Universal.

Andrew Ewing from Dumfriesshire, paid 7,000gns for five-year-old Spittalton Ottie, with her January-born heifer calf Spittalton Uttie, by Dyke Papa.

She was scanned in-calf to Burnbank Sergeant.

At the same money, was five-year-old Spittalton Offer, another Burnbank Judge daughter, PD’d in-calf to Burnbank Sergeant.

She sold with her December 2022-born bull calf Spittalton Topher, by Whinfellpark Lomu, to Matthew and Matt Jack, Carriston, Glenrothes, Fife.

The Sinclairs from Lyth, Wick, paid 6,500gns for five-year-old Spittalton Oielle, by Dinmore Jeanpierre, with December 2022-born bull calf Spittalton Tramper, by Huntershall Jeronimo.

Her first calf sold for 7,000gns at Stirling last May and she was scanned in-calf to Burnbank Sergeant.

Also heading to Lyth, for 5,000gns, is four-year-old Spittalton Payla, by the French bull Boldie, out of the Dinmore Hitman-sired, Spittalton Layla.

She was AI’d to Burnbank Sergeant, and sold with her February-born bull calf Spittalton Usher, by Dyke Papa.

