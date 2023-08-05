‘Voice of the Highland Games’ Robbie Shepherd remembered at Aboyne Games

A hush fell over Aboyne Green today as the “voice of the Highland Games” was remembered.

Robbie Shepherd, who died this week aged 87, compered dozens of games on the Grampian circuit, and was often spotted “with a microphone in one hand and a whisky in the other”.

Today, as Aboyne Highland Games got under way tributes were paid to the veteran broadcaster.

And on a day filled with the familiar swirl of massed band favourites, it was a previously unheard tune played on a single fiddle that brought the arena to near-silence.

Lament to Robbie Shepherd was written by renowned Tarland fiddler Paul Anderson and his debut performance of it provided a poignant pause for the crowd to reflect on the loss of such a well-loved local figure.

As the last notes faded, a huge round of applause broke out in appreciation of the huge contribution made by Mr Shepherd over many years.

‘We will always miss that voice’

“We will always miss that voice,” chieftain Granville Gordon, the Marquis of Huntly, told the crowd.

“Wandering around the green with his microphone – and very often a glass of whisky too.”

Mr Shepherd was a “regular fixture” and a “dear friend” of the Highland Games circuit, games chairman Daniel Robb added.

“While games competitors, committee members, judges and helpers would change, Robbie remained the constant.

“That smiling face and unmistakable voice, in the north-east Doric, that made everyone feel most welcome and always in good company.

“Robbie was a modest man and, although an entertainer, he insisted his role at the games was to inform and enthuse the crowd but never to take the limelight.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone here at Aboyne go out to Robbie’s family.”

Royal seal of approval for 2023 Aboyne Highland Games

From then on, it was business as usual – with a packed programme of Highland dancing and piping competitions and eight heavy events.

The bandstands were packed with people under brollies, and they remained in good spirits despite the heavy showers.

Three very special guests also enjoyed the spectacle this year.

The King and Queen of Warri, a kingdom in south Nigeria, were piped onto the field by Rory and Andrew Hector where they were met by the games officials.

The royal couple were in Aberdeen for the unveiling of a plaque to missionary Mary Slessor, who helped protect women and children’s rights in Nigeria, and decided to experience Scotland’s traditional games while in the area.

Meanwhile, Lord Lyon King of Arms helped members of clans Burnett and Irvine celebrate a special anniversary.

It is 700 years since the families of the Burnett of Leys and Irvine of Drum arrived on Deeside. To mark the milestone, the week-long Burnett Gathering has brought people from across the world to the region, and today members of both clans came together to take in the games.

Visitors from around the world attend

Among those who have travelled from afar for the gathering was Penny Burnett.

The 77-year-old, her husband, daughter and son-in-law came from Perth, Australia, to join the celebrations and were enjoying their first visit to the Highland Games.

Mrs Burnett said: “I’ve been to Scotland four times, but this is my first Highland Games and it’s been fantastic despite the drizzle. I’ve really enjoyed the atmosphere, the music, the pipes – there’s a really happy mood to the day.”

Other visitors from New Zealand, the US, Canada, Thailand, Japan, China, Argentina also enjoyed the spectacle.

Nardi Roorda and Tonny Roeterdink, from the Netherlands, are on a tour of Scotland and decided to stop off in Aboyne after previously enjoying Inveraray Highland Games in 2008.

They said: “We don’t have anything like this back home.

“It’s the completeness of the day – bringing together different games, sports and dancing, the costumes that we like.”

The massed pipe bands – featuring Deeside Caledonia, Newtonhill, Ellon, Towie and Huntly and District bands and led by Drum Major Bill Barclay – proved popular across the arena – with many spectators racing to get photos and videos of the impressive procession.

The tug o’war contests, featuring Cornhill, Strathdee and the Royal Guard teams, were also a hit and cheers of support could be heard as competitors dug into the soggy ground.

‘It’s been a good day’

Games secretary Morag McBeath was delighted with how the day went, particularly given the weather.

She said when news of Mr Shepherd’s death broke earlier this week, the whole committee felt it was important to give a fitting tribute to him today.

“Robbie was the voice of the Highland Games,” she said. “Paul Anderson wrote a lament for him which was well received today. Robbie is going to be greatly missed by us all.

“We’re pleased so many people turned out today, and despite the weather we’ve had good numbers – even when some people left because it was so wet others were still coming in. It’s been a good day.”