‘Voice of the Highland Games’ Robbie Shepherd remembered at Aboyne Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Voice of the Highland Games’ Robbie Shepherd remembered at Aboyne Games

Thousands of people turned out for Aboyne Highland Games today, where tributes to veteran compere and broadcaster Robbie Shepherd were paid.

By Shona Gossip
Five pipe bands - in full Scottish regalia - line up to play at Aboyne Highland Games
The massed pipe bands, led by Drum Major Bill Barclay, delighted the crowd at Aboyne Highland Games today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

A hush fell over Aboyne Green today as the “voice of the Highland Games” was remembered.

Robbie Shepherd, who died this week aged 87, compered dozens of games on the Grampian circuit, and was often spotted “with a microphone in one hand and a whisky in the other”.

Today, as Aboyne Highland Games got under way tributes were paid to the veteran broadcaster.

Robbie Shepherd holds a clipboard and smiles at a previous Highland Games. In the background, fellow compere Robert Lovie in a tan tweed jacket.
Robbie Shepherd was described as the “voice of the Highland Games” today. Image: David Whittaker-Smith/DC Thomson

And on a day filled with the familiar swirl of massed band favourites, it was a previously unheard tune played on a single fiddle that brought the arena to near-silence.

Lament to Robbie Shepherd was written by renowned Tarland fiddler Paul Anderson and his debut performance of it provided a poignant pause for the crowd to reflect on the loss of such a well-loved local figure.

As the last notes faded, a huge round of applause broke out in appreciation of the huge contribution made by Mr Shepherd over many years.

A lone piper, wearing a red kilt, performs on stage in a solo piping competition.
Pipers, Highland dancers, heavy weights and athletes all competed at Aboyne Highland Games today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘We will always miss that voice’

“We will always miss that voice,” chieftain Granville Gordon, the Marquis of Huntly, told the crowd.

“Wandering around the green with his microphone – and very often a glass of whisky too.”

Mr Shepherd was a “regular fixture” and a “dear friend” of the Highland Games circuit, games chairman Daniel Robb added.

“While games competitors, committee members, judges and helpers would change, Robbie remained the constant.

“That smiling face and unmistakable voice, in the north-east Doric, that made everyone feel most welcome and always in good company.

“Robbie was a modest man and, although an entertainer, he insisted his role at the games was to inform and enthuse the crowd but never to take the limelight.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone here at Aboyne go out to Robbie’s family.”

Four people sat in white ponchos watch the action at Aboyne Games 2023.
Rain failed to deter the spectators at Aboyne Highland Games today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Royal seal of approval for 2023 Aboyne Highland Games

From then on, it was business as usual – with a packed programme of Highland dancing and piping competitions and eight heavy events.

The bandstands were packed with people under brollies, and they remained in good spirits despite the heavy showers.

Three very special guests also enjoyed the spectacle this year.

Two pipers, in formal Scottish attire, lead the King and Queen of Warri onto the field. The queen wears a long blush coloured dress while the king has a navy robe and hat on. They are walking under umbrellas through the crowd.
The King and Queen of Warri attended Aboyne Highland Games this year.<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The King and Queen of Warri, a kingdom in south Nigeria, were piped onto the field by Rory and Andrew Hector where they were met by the games officials.

The royal couple were in Aberdeen for the unveiling of a plaque to missionary Mary Slessor, who helped protect women and children’s rights in Nigeria, and decided to experience Scotland’s traditional games while in the area.

Crowds sit in the bandstand wearing waterproofs and hiding under umbrellas.
The rain failed to dampen spirits at Aboyne Highland Games – with the bandstands busy and trade stalls bustling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Lord Lyon King of Arms helped members of clans Burnett and Irvine celebrate a special anniversary.

It is 700 years since the families of the Burnett of Leys and Irvine of Drum arrived on Deeside. To mark the milestone, the week-long Burnett Gathering has brought people from across the world to the region, and today members of both clans came together to take in the games.

Kyle Randalls swings the light hammer, wearing a kilt and dark t-shirt.
Kyle Randalls competing in the light hammer at Aboyne Highland Games. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Visitors from around the world attend

Among those who have travelled from afar for the gathering was Penny Burnett.

The 77-year-old, her husband, daughter and son-in-law came from Perth, Australia, to join the celebrations and were enjoying their first visit to the Highland Games.

Mrs Burnett said: “I’ve been to Scotland four times, but this is my first Highland Games and it’s been fantastic despite the drizzle. I’ve really enjoyed the atmosphere, the music, the pipes – there’s a really happy mood to the day.”

Two Highland dancers smile as they look ahead. One wears a green waistcoat and kilt while the other girl, under a red and blue umbrella, wears a pink kilt.
Highland dancers took cover between routines at Aboyne Highland Games. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Other visitors from New Zealand, the US, Canada, Thailand, Japan, China, Argentina also enjoyed the spectacle.

Nardi Roorda and Tonny Roeterdink, from the Netherlands, are on a tour of Scotland and decided to stop off in Aboyne after previously enjoying Inveraray Highland Games in 2008.

They said: “We don’t have anything like this back home.

“It’s the completeness of the day – bringing together different games, sports and dancing, the costumes that we like.”

Two Highland dancers on stage. The front dancer wears a purple kilt and waistcoat, while the second at the back is in green.
The Highland dancers and their colourful outfits were a highlight for many of the visitors to Aboyne Highland Games.<br />Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The massed pipe bands – featuring Deeside Caledonia, Newtonhill, Ellon, Towie and Huntly and District bands and led by Drum Major Bill Barclay – proved popular across the arena – with many spectators racing to get photos and videos of the impressive procession.

The tug o’war contests, featuring Cornhill, Strathdee and the Royal Guard teams, were also a hit and cheers of support could be heard as competitors dug into the soggy ground.

Six members of the Cornhill tug o'war team pull on the rope. They wear the team's mustard yellow rugby shirt, jeans and boots as they dig into the ground, pulling the rope.
Cornhill tug ‘o war team in action at the Aboyne Highland Games. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

‘It’s been a good day’

Games secretary Morag McBeath was delighted with how the day went, particularly given the weather.

She said when news of Mr Shepherd’s death broke earlier this week, the whole committee felt it was important to give a fitting tribute to him today.

“Robbie was the voice of the Highland Games,” she said. “Paul Anderson wrote a lament for him which was well received today. Robbie is going to be greatly missed by us all.

“We’re pleased so many people turned out today, and despite the weather we’ve had good numbers – even when some people left because it was so wet others were still coming in. It’s been a good day.”

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A ceremony was held to mark the Ellon war memorial. Image: John Sinclair.
Ellon community marks 100th anniversary of war memorial with rededication ceremony
Fettercairn cairn o mount road closed due to a crash.
One person taken to hospital after crash on Cairn O Mount and Fettercairn road
The incident occurred at Balmedie beach.
Multiple casualties at incident on Balmedie beach
Robbie Shepherd has died.
Robbie Shepherd: Doric bible translator Gordon Hay's tribute to friend and mentor
Flooding in Aberdeen as Met Office puts weather warnign in place. Image: Fubar/ Facebook.
Weather warning issued as roads flooded across Aberdeen and the north-east
Lang Stracht remains closed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital following serious crash in Aberdeen
Lisbon
Yvie Burnett: Panic mode over garden party - but some sun does the world…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Shell St Fergus Gas Plant in Peterhead. Pic: Euan Duff/PA Wire
What we learned this week about drone mail, spaceports and recall for Margaret Ferrier
An anonymous worker has spoken out about antisocial behaviour at Union Square in Aberdeen.
Exclusive: The 'hellish' Union Square 'party rooms' where teens drink and have underage sex
2
Mac's delivers on perfect pizza and incredible value for money during Aberdeen Restaurant Week.
Grab a pizza Aberdeen Restaurant Week action with Mac's mouth-watering menu

Conversation