Home News Highlands & Islands

Body of ‘adventurous’ hillwalker Humza Khan found 13 months after going missing in Wester Ross

Police have confirmed Mr Khan’s body was discovered in the Achiltibuie area of Wester Ross on June 8.

By Michelle Henderson
Police have confirmed Mr Khan’s body was discovered in the Achiltibuie area of Wester Ross on June 8. Image: Police/DCT Media.
A body has been found in the search for a hillwalker who went missing in Wester Ross – more than a year ago.

Humza Khan, from Birmingham, was last seen in the Strathcanaird area, north of Ullapool on June 8, 2022.

Rescue teams mounted a search for the 28-year-old, and asked locals to search their outbuildings and trawl their dash-cam footage.

But it was not until last month – exactly 13 months on – that a couple walking in the area found his body.

Now his family have paid tribute, describing him as “adventurous” and someone with a “great love of the outdoors”.

‘He enjoyed exploring new places’

In a funeral notice posted on Facebook, his parents Israr and Reana Khan said he died after falling and slipping in remote, rocky terrain.

They wrote: “You may recall that last June we announced that our beloved son Humza went missing in the Scottish Highlands. He was very adventurous and had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed exploring new places.

“He was believed to have died but without a body, it was unclear whether or not we should proceed with a Janazah at that stage.

“In this vein, we have spent over a year waiting to hear of any news about him.”

They added: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that we recently received news from Police Scotland that a body was found in the Scottish Highlands by a couple who were hiking in the region.

“Following forensic and DNA testing, the police have now confirmed that it is our beloved son, Humza.”

Mr Khan’s Janazah – an Islamic funeral prayer – and burial was held in Birmingham on Friday.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, police have said.

