Body of ‘adventurous’ hillwalker Humza Khan found 13 months after going missing in Wester Ross

A body has been found in the search for a hillwalker who went missing in Wester Ross – more than a year ago.

Humza Khan, from Birmingham, was last seen in the Strathcanaird area, north of Ullapool on June 8, 2022.

Rescue teams mounted a search for the 28-year-old, and asked locals to search their outbuildings and trawl their dash-cam footage.

But it was not until last month – exactly 13 months on – that a couple walking in the area found his body.

Now his family have paid tribute, describing him as “adventurous” and someone with a “great love of the outdoors”.

‘He enjoyed exploring new places’

In a funeral notice posted on Facebook, his parents Israr and Reana Khan said he died after falling and slipping in remote, rocky terrain.

They wrote: “You may recall that last June we announced that our beloved son Humza went missing in the Scottish Highlands. He was very adventurous and had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed exploring new places.

“He was believed to have died but without a body, it was unclear whether or not we should proceed with a Janazah at that stage.

“In this vein, we have spent over a year waiting to hear of any news about him.”

They added: “It is with great sadness that we inform you that we recently received news from Police Scotland that a body was found in the Scottish Highlands by a couple who were hiking in the region.

“Following forensic and DNA testing, the police have now confirmed that it is our beloved son, Humza.”

Mr Khan’s Janazah – an Islamic funeral prayer – and burial was held in Birmingham on Friday.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal, police have said.