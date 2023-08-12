Bob McIntosh: Beware of creating an unintended tenancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bob McIntosh: Beware of creating an unintended tenancy

An annual grazing agreement which lets the land for the purposes of grazing or mowing cannot exceed 364 days in length.

By Katrina Macarthur
Make sure proper arrangements are in place or you may find the temporary user gains a tenancy and additional rights.
Many farmers will be familiar with the annual grass parks lets where land for grazing or cutting can be taken on for a period of less than one year.

Such lets are generally handled by agricultural marts and they will ensure that proper arrangements are in place to limit what the tenant can do and for how long the land is to be occupied.

However, it is also common for farmers and landowners who have surplus grazing land to offer friends or neighbours the opportunity to use it and many such arrangements are informal, based on a verbal agreement and perhaps without any clear understanding that it is intended to be a year-to-year arrangement that is not guaranteed to be continued.

Reliance on such informal arrangements can be fine where the participants know and trust each other but circumstances can change through death of one party or a change of personnel involved, leading to a dispute over what sort of occupation is enjoyed by the person grazing the land.

An annual grazing agreement which lets the land for the purposes of grazing or mowing cannot exceed 364 days in length and cannot be let again to the same tenant for the same purposes unless there is at least one clear day between the expiry of the current lease and the start of the next and the tenant must vacate the land for at least that one clear day.

If the tenant remains in occupation of the land after the expiry of the lease with the landlord’s consent, then a tenancy is created.

Prior to the introduction of the 2003 Agricultural Holdings (Scotland) Act, that tenancy could have been a full secure tenancy but the 2003 Act ended that possibility. The situation now is that a Short Limited Duration Tenancy (SLDT) is created and continues in force as if it were for a period of five years, so it is possible for a tenancy to be created without the landlord being aware of having done so.

If a tenant with a default SLDT of five years duration remains in occupation with the consent of the landlord at the expiry of the lease, then the tenancy becomes a Modern Limited Duration Tenancy (MLDT) with a duration of 10 years.

If a MLDT is not validly terminated at the expiry date it continues in force for a further seven years. Without knowing it, therefore, a landowner who enters into an informal arrangement over a period of time with someone to use the land can unwittingly find that the occupier has, by default, acquired a tenancy and the rights that go along with that.

However friendly the relationship may be, therefore, between the landlord and the occupier, it is important to put in place arrangements to ensure that a tenancy is not unwittingly created.

A proper written agreement that is renewed annually, and is for a period of less than 365 days, would be ideal but, at the very least, there should be an exchange of correspondence that makes it clear that this is an annual arrangement which may or may not be renewed each year.

The landlord should also ensure that the land is vacated for at least one day between agreements and the use of video or witness statement to provide evidence that the land was clear for that period may be helpful.

Failure to do so may have significant consequences. In a recent case of which I am aware, the landowner had such an arrangement with a neighbour and on the death of the landowner, the executors were unable to sell the farm as a whole with vacant possession because the neighbour was able to claim a tenancy over the land he had been using on the basis of an informal grazing agreement that had been allowed to carry on from year to year.

If you find yourself needing further information on this or similar matters, get in touch at 01463 423 300 or by email at tfc@landcommission.gov.scot.

More information on tenant farming and the role of the TFC is available on the Scottish Land Commission website, find out more at

landcommission.gov.scot/tenant-farming

.

Bob McIntosh is Scotland’s Tenant Farming Commissioner.

