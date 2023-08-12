Struthers and Achdregnie win top awards at Grantown Show

The Rhind family from Newton of Struthers at Kinloss ended their summer showing season on a high securing the champion of champions accolade at Grantown Show yesterday.

While some of the local farmers were busy making the most of the good weather to produce this year’s winter fodder, showgoers enjoyed one of the warmest events this season, with temperatures reaching a high of 25 degrees.

It was the show winning Aberdeen-Angus heifer from the Newton of Struthers team near Forres, which won the top award in the show, when tapped out by judges Councillor Glynis Sinclair, and livestock stalwart, Harold Murray from Turriff.

This was Newton-Struthers Espresso Y649, an April, 2022-born heifer by the privately purchased Idvies Ed, which has won no fewer than seven championships this summer.

Bred out of the Oakchurch Equity-sired, Newton-Struthers Emma V558, she also picked up a reserve inter-breed win at the Black Isle, as well as two reserve inter-breed wins at New Deer and Banchory.

The reserve overall honours in the cattle went to Craig and Jack Hendry, from Heads of Auchinderran, Keith, with a British Blue yearling heifer.

Sired by the 27,000gns Solway View Odin, bred out of a former Royal Highland Show champion, Solway View Milly, she was purchased at Carlisle in May for 18,000gns.

Her wins include champion of champions at New Deer, as well as champion at Keith.

Duncan MacGregor from Burnhead, Kilsyth, was tasked with tapping out the inter-breed champion winners and said his Aberdeen-Angus was ”very correct and hard to beat.”

He also said she was well-grown for her age and very stylish, while the British Blue was a very sweet heifer with plenty breed character.

The groups was won by a trio of British Blues from Coul Estate Partnership, Laggan, Newtonmore, while Simmentals from the Delfur team, Rothes, took reserve.

Over in the sheep lines, it was the Blackface champion from the Duncan family, Achdregnie, Glenlivet, which lifted the supreme honours and secured the family their third inter-breed sheep win on the trot at Grantown.

Tapped out by inter-breed judge Roderick Runciman, from Allanshaws, Galashiels, was a home-bred four-crop ewe by an £800 Glenrath, out of a home-bred ewe by a £2,700 Tinnis.

She is one of the 750 ewes in the breeding flock which includes 550 north-type Blackfaces and 200 south-type ewes.

Mr Runciman said: “The Blackface is very correct, boasting breed character and has great coat and good legs.”

The reserve honours went to a Texel tup lamb from Michelle Hanson and Darren Irvine, of Upper Drakemyres, Keith.

This was an ET-bred tup lamb which is destined for sale at Lanark later this month, by the 17,000gns Harestone Eldarado, out of a Charben ewe.

Her full ET-bred sister was reserve in the Texels and lifted the champion of champions at Nairn Show last month.

In the groups of three, champion went to a Blue Texel trio from Stuart and Wendy Hunter, of the Hunters flock, West Cairnhill, Insch, while reserve went to the Blackfaces from Achdregnie.

Georgia Fraser, Little Croy Farm, Inverness, took home the overall prize for this year’s Young Farmers’ North Circuit calf competition which was held across five shows in the area.

She ruled supreme with a 15-month-old Limousin cross heifer which was purchased privately from Wales.

Cattle

Aberdeen-Angus (Emma Hodge, Duns). Reserve – Ballindalloch Home Farm, with 2.5- year-old heifer Ballindalloch Pam, by Ballindalloch Earl, out of Ballindalloch Pev. First in her class at the local shows this summer.

Beef Shorthorn (Judge: Daniel Rowbottom, Blairgowrie). Champion – Richard and Carol Rettie, Dyke Farm, Slamannan, Falkirk, with two-year-old heifer Aberdona Rock Candy, by Tamhorn Glen, out of Aberdona Rothes Malteser. Champion at Stirling and Stars of the Future, and reserve junior at the Scottish Summer National Show. Reserve – Grant Stephen, Hatton, Dallas, with 15-month-old heifer Dansyre Daisy Gretta 19, bought at the herd dispersal. By Fearn No Limits, out of Dunsyre Daisy Gretta 15. Champion at Black Isle Show.

Highland cattle (Judge: Daniel Rowbottom). Champion – Tordarroch Estates, Farr, Inverness, with the two-year-old heifer Bernice 21 of Tordarroch, by Macrae Charles of Maol, out of Lady Bernice 1 of Tardarroch. Previous native champion at Sutherland and champion at Nairn and Black Isle, this year. Reserve – Coul Estate Partnership, Laggan, with a two-year-old Betty Dhu of Craigowmill, which has been successfully shown throughout the season.

Simmental (Judge: Abbie Anderson, Keith). Champion – Geoff and Kate Anderson, Westergreens, Lossiemouth, with five-year-old cow Annick Disiree Joy, by Corskie Callum, out of Annick Belles Disiree. Reserve – Delfur Farms, Rothes, with eight-month-old heifer calf Delfur Nifty, by Ballymoney Larry, out of Delfur Joyful. Champion calf at Nairn.

Charolais (Judge: Abbie Anderson). Champion – The Milne family, Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, with the nine-month-old bull Elgin Teuchter, by £18,000 privately purchased Glenericht Pegasus, out of Elgin Ovette. Champion at Nairn and destined for Stirling next February. Reserve – Johnny and Raymond Irvine, Inverlochy, Tomintoul, with July, 2021-born Inverlochy Starlight, by Caylers Napoleon, out of Inverlochy Nima. Fourth at the Highland.

Limousin (Judge: Michael Burns, Maybole). Champion – The Davidson family, Corsairtly, Keith, with November 2021-born Corsairtly Sugarbabe, by Ronick Inspector, out of Corsairtly Lesley, by Goldies Dictator. Female champion at Keith. Reserve – Walter Cruikshank and family, Clury, Dulnain Bridge, with April 2022-born Clury Tiger, by the 14,000gns Glenrock Matrix, out of Clury Lopez. First outing and destined for Carlisle in October.

Any other continental breed (Judge: Michael Burns). Champion – Craig and Jack Hendry, Heads of Auchinderran, Keith, with yearling heifer Solway View Rainbow, by the 27,000gns Solway View Odin, out of a former Royal Highland Show champion, Solway View Milly. She was purchased at Carlisle in May for 18,000gns, and stood champion of champions at New Deer, and champion at Keith. Reserve – Coul Estate Partnership, Laggan, with Solway View Ria, purchased for 30,000gns in Carlisle. She is a 20-month-old heifer by Dodou De St Renacle, out of Solway View Milly. Champion at Stirling.

Any other native breed (Judge: Emma Hodge). Champion – Molly Stuart, Lettoch Farm, Glenlivet, with a home-bred Hereford yearling heifer by Moralee Rebel Kicks, out of Glenlivet Hope. First outing. Reserve – Robert Marshall, Potts of Rayne, Meikle Wartle, with a two-year-old Galloway heifer Strathurr Silverlining, which stood first at Echt.

Commercial cattle (Judge: Craig Robertson, Pitlochry). Champion – Craig and Jack Hendry, Heads of Auchinderran, Keith, with home-bred June-born, Limousin cross heifer named Chunky Monkey, which stood reserve male at the Highland and Echt, first at New Deer and champion at Nairn. By Garyvaughan Ojack, out of a British Blue cross cow. Reserve – Blair Duffton, Huntly, with the Charolais cross yearling heifer Golden Girl, bred by Duncan Semple, Dippen, and bought at Stirling last year for £5,000. Champion at Campbeltown Show in 2022 for Duncan, and champion at Keith. On her second outing.

Cattle young handlers (Judge: Craig Robertson). 1, Millie Hendry; 2, Erin Fettes 3, Lily Smith.

Commercial cow with calf (Judge: Craig Robertson). Champion – Michael Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul. Reserve – The Fraser family, Easter Clune, Lethen, Nairn.

Sheep

Blackface (Judge: Archie MacGregor, Kilsyth). Champion – The Duncan family, Achdregnie, Glenlivet, with a home-bred four-crop which stood inter-breed sheep champion. She is by an £800 Glenrath, out of a home-bred ewe by a £2,700 Tinnis. Reserve Blackface at Grantown in 2022. Reserve – Robert Flett, Blackpark Croft, Ardersier, with a tup lamb by a £30,000 McCurdy, out of a home-bred gimmer by a £15,000 Crossflatt. Second at Nairn.

Texel (Judge: David McKerrow Jnr, Tarves). Champion and reserve – Michelle Hanson and Darren Irvine, Upper Drakemyres, Keith. The duo stood champion with a tup lamb by the 17,000gns Harestone Eldarado, out of a Charben ewe, which is destined for Lanark. Reserve was their ewe lamb and champion of champions winner from Nairn Show, a full ET sister to the champion. First at Black Isle.

Blue Texel (Judge: David McKerrow Jnr). Champion – Stuart and Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch, with a home-bred gimmer by Beili Blues Elliot, which bred the 10,000gns Hunters Flying Scotsman, out of a home-bred ewe by Little Whiskers Dan. Her grand-dam is the former show ewe, Hunters Bramble. Reserve – The Rhind family, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, with embryo ewe lamb Struthers Hope, by Saltire Ferocious, out of Little Whisker Enchanted, bought in 2020 as a ewe lamb. She was reserve at Nairn and Black Isle.

Other pedigree sheep (Judge: Ewen Macarthur, Cawdor). Champion and reserve – Michelle Hanson and Darren Irvine, Upper Drakemyres. Champion with a home-bred Badger Face Texel Silvermere Deadlynight Shade, which stood reserve inter-breed champion at Nairn. By a tup bought from the Powerful flock, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve was their home-bred Badger Fae Texel ewe lamb Silvermere Exotic, by an imported tup, out of a home-bred ewe. First at Nairn.

Suffolk (Judge: David Miskelly, Alford). Champion – Lynne Mackay, Newtonmore, with a gimmer bought from Conchar at Lanark. First outing. Reserve – Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch, with a ewe lamb by the 9,000gns Frongoy Explosion, owned by Middlemuir and Strathbogie, out of a Maidenstone ewe bought in 2021 from the Dark Diamonds sale. Third at Echt and Keith.

Cross sheep (Judge: Raymond Baynes, Lamington). Champion and reserve – Scott Robertson, Dufftown. Champion were a pair of three-quarter Beltex lambs by an 1,800gns Ainstable tup bought in Skipton, out of Beltex cross ewes. Reserve was a Mule ewe lamb by a Bluefaced Leicester tup bred by Ross Williams, out of a home-bred north-type Blackface ewe.

Jacob Scottish National Show (Judge: Kay Carpenter, Seourport-on-Severn). Champion – G Connor, Linlithgow, with a home-bred gimmer Dunmore Isla, by Harbell Lincoln, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve champion at Royal Highland. Reserve – Barbara Webster, Newburgh, Fife, with tup lamb Carochy Xbox, by Willmors Quinlan, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve champion at Fettercairn and Black Isle.

Zwartbles (Judge: Faith Miskelly, Alford). Champion – Mr and Mrs K Anderson, Cairnhill, Farr, Inverness, with gimmer Janetstown Keplie, by Aquila Jumanji, out of Janetstown Eynhallow. Second at Scottish National and reserve at Keith. Reserve -Sammy Stewart, Butterybrae, Drummuir, with ewe lamb Janetstown Ladyship, by Braehead Joseph, out of Janetstown Halo. First at Turriff.

Sheep young handlers (Judge: Roderick Runciman). Age under 5 – 1, Belle Robertson; 2, Matthew Irvine; 3, Charlie Stewart. Aged 6 to 10 years – 1 and reserve overall, Ellis Macarthur; 2, Erin Irvine; 3, Isla Laing. Aged over 11 – 1 and overall champion, Macey Henderson; 2, Fraser Fettes; 3, Maria Rhind.

Horse

Clydesdale (Judge: Ronnie Black, Fife). Champion – Ian Young, Wellheads, Clochan, with one-year-old filly Arradoul Concerto, by Collessie Highlander, out of Arradoul Elizabeth. Shown by Sophie Mitchell, she was reserve at Nairn and Turriff. Reserve – Louise Tulloch, Nairn, with a five-year-old mare by Dowra Geronimo, out of Couphill Rosebud. First at Black Isle.

Highland pony (Judge: Jane McNaught, Ayrshire). Champion – Clare Molyneux, with George of Meggernie, a two-year-old male by Brae of Shanquhar, out of Catriona of Meggarnie. He previously won tw0-year-old class at Brodie. Reserve – Rebecca Cameron, with six-year-old mare Danella of Achindrean, by Whin of Shielhill, out of Winnie of Achindrean. Third at Black Isle Show.

Shetland pony standard (Judge: Ian Spence, Turriff). Champion – Lois Ferguson, with Burnside Marnie, a two-year-old female by Loanin Blackfoot, out of Bayview Millie. Reserve – Tina Pethybridge, with three-year-old Renshaw Eden, by Honningglow Ravenstone, out of Kirloch Evita. Reserve standard at Dornoch and champion at Nairn in 2022.

Shetland miniature (Judge: Ian Spence). Champion – Donald MacLeod, with Oxgang Elequence, a six-year-old by Eiger Bertie, out of Balgay Keenoodle. First at Keith. Reserve – C Matthew and L Jack, with 11-year-old mare Roslay Truley Royal, by Chewvalley Biscuit, out of Pixbrooke Truly. Her foal won best foal at Turriff.