Toast to Beltex sale topper Jack Daniels

An end of March-born embryo lamb from the Ingrams topped the sale.

By Kayley Kennedy
Logie Durno Jack Daniels ET from the Ingram family, Logie Durno, sold for 20,00gns at the Beltex premier sale in Carlisle.
Logie Durno Jack Daniels ET from the Ingram family, Logie Durno, sold for 20,00gns at the Beltex premier sale in Carlisle.

Two five-figure prices and an average of £1,999 for 107 ram lambs resulted in a good day for the Beltex breed at the opening sale of the society’s premier event in Carlisle this week.

Leading the way at 20,000gns was the male and supreme champion, Logie Durno Jack Daniels ET, from Willie and Carole Ingram, together with family Gregor, Bruce and Amy, from Pitcaple.

This end of March-born embryo lamb is by the 11,000gns Buckles Fury, bought as a lamb a couple years back that has since sired show-winning ewe lambs, out of 4,200gns Belvoir View Fertility, a Belvoir View Diamond Flame daughter that bred the family’s reserve supreme at the Royal Welsh.

He sold to Gary Beacom for his Lakeview flock near Fivemiletown, County Fermanagh.

Paul Tippetts and Gerwyn Jones, sold another by the Buckles Fury ram, Pager Jackpot ET, for the second highest price of 14,000gns to Alan Miller of the Lurg flock, near Midmar.

Jackpot is out of Corra Go Lightly, making him a full brother to the Pager Jasmine ewe lamb that stood reserve supreme at the Royal Highland.

Mr Miller and his near neighbour, Stuart Wood of the Woodies flock, Skene, paid a combined 8,000gns for Thacka Just In Time ET, from the Pyman family, Penrith.

This one is by Woodies Hotspot.

The second prize lamb, Buckles Jaegarbomb ET, from Kevin Buckle, Kirkby Stephen, matched 8,000gns when knocked down to Louie Van Geffen, North Yorkshire.

Bred from Buckles Flash In The Sky, this lad is the first to sell from the 50,000gns Lurg Goliath, bought in a consortium of four breeders when he stood supreme champion last year.

Stuart Wood’s young son, Murray, was in the money when Jackie Riby from East Yorkshire, paid 4,500gns for Woodies Jackass ET.

He is by the 16,000gns Woodies Explosive, that bred the 50,000gns and 45,000gns shearlings for the Lurg flock last year.

At 4,200gns, was Grant Maxwell’s Faughhill Jitterbug ET, a Kingledores Godzilla son from the flock near Melrose, when selling to James Wannop, Morecambe.

Two sold for 4,000gns, with the first being Pointhouse Jack In The Box ET, from Michael and Kile Diamond, Northern Ireland, to Ian Reid of the Osprey flock near Methven, Perth.

Alfie Taylor’s Heatheryhall Jumanji ET, from Lanarkshire, then sold for the same in a two-way split to Stuart Wood, and Aled Groucott, Wales.

The sale of 188 gimmers cashed in at £706 and topped at 12,000gns from Fife breeder, Andrew Wainwright of the Todhall flock, Cupar.

This was Todhall Helen ET, by the 9,000gns Wannop’s Godfather, out of Todhall Estelle, selling in a two-way split to Paul Tippetts and Gerwyn Jones, who run the Pager flock together.

Next best at 6,000gns, was the reserve female champion from the pre-sale show, Callacrag Halo, from Andrew Baillie, Carstairs, Lanark.

She is by the 8,000gns Wannop’s Firecracker, out of a Callacrag Desperado daughter, and sold to Jack O’Brien, Northern Ireland.

